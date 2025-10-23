Why Punjab CM silent on his viral video, says BJP leader Joshi

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (IANS) After the BJP working president Ashwani Sharma’s tweet regarding the alleged viral video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become frustrated and panicked, Punjab BJP’s state media head Vineet Joshi said on Thursday.

“As a result, AAP leaders are holding press conferences and making absurd, irrational and baseless statements,” Joshi told the media persons at the party office in Chandigarh.

He said that after 48 hours had passed, Sharma merely tweeted: “The man who used to hold press conferences over every small issue is now silent on his alleged video? Punjab deserves an answer, Bhagwant Sahib. Please clarify.”

Joshi questioned, “What is wrong with the tweet?”

Speaking sharply against the Aam Aadmi Party and the Chief Minister, BJP leader Vaneet Joshi said, “If the video is fake, then why is the Chief Minister silent?”

Joshi further added that this issue is not limited to just one video, but it raises serious questions about the government’s so-called ‘honesty’ and ‘morality.’

He said, “AAP had shown people dreams of clean politics, but now, when serious questions are being raised about their own Chief Minister, the entire team has been silent for two days.”

Joshi also targeted AAP leaders Baltej Pannu and Malvinder Singh Kang, saying that these two leaders are always quick to point fingers at others, but now that the issue concerns their own party, their tone has changed. Raising questions about the first information report (FIR) registered by the Cyber Cell, Vineet Joshi asked, “When the Chief Minister is being mentioned in the video, why hasn’t his statement been included in the FIR? Is there pressure on the Cyber Cell, or is the government trying to suppress the matter?”

--IANS

vg/dan