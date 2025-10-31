Punjab BJP seeks explanation from CM Mann over 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' row

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Working President Ashwani Sharma, on Friday, demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over reports that a government bungalow in Sector-2 in Chandigarh allotted under his Chief Minister quota and is renovated as a new "Sheesh Mahal" for former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Sharma wrote in an X post that the matter "is no longer limited to Punjab alone but is echoing in Delhi as well".

After Aam Aadmi Party's own Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal revealed this issue, BJP leader Sharma directly targeted Chief Minister Mann over the matter.

On social media platform X, Punjab BJP Working President said, "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-ji, is it true that the Sector-2 bungalow allotted to you under your CM quota has been renovated as a new 'Sheesh Mahal' for Arvind Kejriwal? The people of Punjab deserve to know the truth about this."

BJP leader Sharma alleged that just as Kejriwal had built his "Sheesh Mahal" in Delhi by spending crores of rupees from public funds, a similar picture now seems to be emerging in Punjab.

He said "this is an attempt for personal luxury at the expense of public money, and Bhagwant Mann must clarify the matter".

Calling it 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0', Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal for his reported possession of a "palatial" bungalow of the Punjab government.

"You need to give answers Arvind Kejriwal. What is this Sheesh Mahal 2.0? Are you now planning to loot Punjab on the lines you did in Delhi?" Sachdeva asked in a video message.

He said that Kejriwal needs to clarify if the Sheesh Mahal model has now turned its focus on Punjab, which is the pride of the nation, for corruption and loot.

"I have come to know that Kejriwal has occupied a multi-crore rupee bungalow in Punjab which is even costlier than the one he built in Delhi," the Delhi BJP Chief added.

He also questioned the quota under which Kejriwal was given the two-acre, seven-star bungalow in Chandigarh's Sector-2.

Sheesh Mahal is originally is a political term used by the BJP to refer to Kejriwal's erstwhile Chief Minister's residence at 6 Flag Staff Road in north Delhi, which it claimed was no less than a palace.

