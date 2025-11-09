Punjab CM flags off first batch of devotees for paying obeisance in Amritsar shrines

Dhuri (Punjab), Nov 9 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday, flagged off the first batch of buses carrying devotees for paying obeisance at holy city of Amritsar under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme.

Interacting with devotees, the Chief Minister said that the pilgrimage is dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He said this scheme was launched on October 29 from Bararwal village and the selection of these devotees has been done in a transparent manner through a draw of lots.

Chief Minister Mann said that this is a humble initiative to strengthen social and religious harmony among the people of Punjab by facilitating pilgrimages to holy places.

The Chief Minister added that this initiative fulfills the heartfelt wish of the elderly people who have long desired to visit sacred religious sites.

He said that under the scheme, the devotees will be taken to visit Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Temple, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, Jallianwala Bagh, the Partition Museum, and other religious and historical places in Amritsar.

Mann added that this scheme is for people of all castes, religions, income groups, and regions.

The Chief Minister said the state government has made arrangements for free three-day and two-night stay for the pilgrims.

He added that devotees aged 50 years or above have been registered for the pilgrimage and a voter ID card has been made mandatory for registration.

Mann said the pilgrims will be provided with AC buses, AC hotel accommodations and meals free of cost.

The Chief Minister added that each bus will have an attendant to assist the passengers and a medical team will also accompany the pilgrims to provide immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

He said that after the completion of the pilgrimage, all devotees will be given prasad.

Mann added that Punjab is the sacred land of great Gurus, deities, saints, and martyrs who gave us the message of brotherhood, unity, and communal harmony.

The Chief Minister said that he considers himself blessed that God has bestowed him the duty of serving the people through this noble cause.

He added that this scheme is in line with the teachings and philosophy of the great Guru sahibans who had given the message of universal love, brotherhood and peace to the people.

--IANS

vg/khz