AAP MP writes to Arvind Kejriwal, seeks probe into Bhagwant Mann’s ‘blasphemous’ videos 

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday penned a letter to the party’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, demanding a detailed investigation into viral ‘blasphemous’ videos, relating to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Maliwal, sharing the two-page letter on her X account, flagged objectionable videos of Punjab CM and claimed that the latter is seen disrespecting and insulting the Sikh gurus and has hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

She added that such ‘shameful’ conduct has also brought a lot of disrepute to the party and should be considered extremely serious and therefore this calls for immediate and detailed investigation.

“A video of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that is objectionable is going viral on social media. The person who has made this video go viral is said to be an old friend of CM Mann. The individual is claiming that he has 8 more such videos,” she said.

“If the videos are real, action must be initiated and taken against CM Mann. And, if they are AI-generated, those disseminating fake videos must be brought to book,” she said, appealing to the party supremo.

Further stepping up the attack, Maliwal accused CM Mann of ‘alcoholism’ and claimed that the former has a reputation of holding government meetings and press conference in an inebriated state and therefore it was essential to probe the viral videos to "safeguard the interests and reputation" of the party.

“The public discourse around the issue is causing huge damage to the image of the party and the trust that people have placed in us. The truth must come out without delay,” the AAP lawmaker demanded in the letter.

She said that the party's interests would be harmed by the party supremo’s silence and, therefore, it was important to conduct a neutral and independent forensic investigation without delay to establish the truth.

She demanded that accountability must be fixed and whoever is responsible for this act of sacrilege must be punished.

Swati Maliwal, elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2024 on an AAP ticket, fell out with the party and supremo Kejriwal after the infamous incident of alleged assault at the then Delhi CM’s residence.

Earlier this year, Maliwal was detained by police for dumping truckloads of garbage outside the residence of former CM Kejriwal.

