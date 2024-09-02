Swati Maliwal
Sep 02, 2024, 11:26 AM
SC grants bail to Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case
Jul 12, 2024, 10:58 AM
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Hight Court dismisses Bibhav Kumar bail plea
Jul 06, 2024, 12:16 PM
Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 16
May 28, 2024, 01:56 PM
Court reserves order on Delhi Police’s plea seeking 5-day custody of Bibhav Kumar
May 27, 2024, 01:40 PM
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court rejects bail plea of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar
May 24, 2024, 01:56 PM
Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar sent to four-day judicial custody, moves bail application
May 23, 2024, 04:06 PM
"Cheer haran mera uss ghar mein hua aur...": Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal
May 23, 2024, 03:26 PM
"Only Sanjay Singh contacted me...": AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal
May 23, 2024, 02:40 PM
'Crossed all limits by targeting my old, ailing parents': Kejriwal slams Modi over Maliwal assault case
May 23, 2024, 02:30 PM
"Arvind Kejriwal ke sabse bade raajdaar iss waqt Bibhav Kumar hain...": Swati Maliwal
May 23, 2024, 12:57 PM
"Ready to undergo polygraph test": Swati Maliwal alleges victim shaming, questions credibility of leaked videos
May 23, 2024, 12:08 PM
"Leave my parents out of this, your fight is with me...": Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells PM Modi
May 23, 2024, 11:03 AM
"Not giving clean-chit to anyone...Kejriwal was at home": Swati Maliwal
May 23, 2024, 07:14 AM
"Has our PM stooped so low as to persecute elderly and ill parents?:" Atishi criticises decision to question Kejriwal's parents
May 21, 2024, 11:34 AM
Delhi Police to record statements of all people who Bibhav met in Mumbai
May 19, 2024, 11:14 AM
Delhi Police team at Kejriwal residence, seizes CCTV digital video recorder