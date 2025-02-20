Swati Maliwal Urges Delhi Govt to Table CAG Report and Clean Yamuna

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal urged the newly elected Delhi government on Thursday to table the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report and clean the Yamuna river at the earliest.

Hitting out at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, she accused him of betraying the anti-corruption movement and called it a "shameful" thing.

"How shameful is it that Arvind Kejriwal betrayed the movement he started - he became the CM with his fight against corruption and had started such a massive movement. CAG reports from 2016 have not been tabled in Vidhan Sabha till date," she told ANI.

"So, I want those reports to be tabled, all the corruption be revealed and strict action be taken. I appeal to the govt to clean river Yamuna at the earliest. It is sad that Yamuna has been reduced to a drainage in last 10 years. It is important to rejuvnate it," she added.

Maliwal had raised the issue of a dirty and polluted Yamuna in the Delhi elections too, where she collected some of the river water and protested against the former CM Kejriwal, along with various other Purvanchali women.

The BJP legislators, including the ones which were sworn in today are likely to inspect the Yamuna river.

Earlier today, Delhi minister Pankaj Kumar Singh told ANI, "We will definitely go (for inspection of river Yamuna). The council of ministers is going there. You will find a clean and beautiful Yamuna, BJP promises you this. You will find it in a different form in the next Chhath."

Regarding the CAG report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the people on February 8 that the report will be presented in the first session of the newly elected assembly itself.

Notably, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy. The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised.

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Delhi Chief Minister today, leading the 48 MLAs of the BJP in the assembly. AAP will be the main opposition party with 22 MLAs. (ANI)