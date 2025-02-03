AAP Launches Website to Monitor Delhi Votes Amid Alleged BJP Machine Tampering

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he had received information that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could cause discrepancies in 10 per cent of the votes through machines.

In a video released by AAP, Kejriwal further said that if the party had a 15 per cent lead, they could win by 5 per cent despite potential machine tampering.

"I would like to tell the people of Delhi, that I have come to know through sources that they (BJP) can cause discrepancies in 10% of votes through machines. Vote in such large numbers that every vote goes to 'jhaadu' (AAP). So if we have a 15% lead, we will win by 5%. Give us a lead of more than 10% everywhere...This is the only way to tackle machines, that you vote in large numbers..." Kejriwal said in the video.

Furthermore, he said that taking a lesson from the Maharashtra and Haryana elections, a website had been developed in order to make sure that the machines could not be tampered with.

"We have developed a website as a precautionary measure. Learning a lesson from the Maharashtra and Haryana elections, we have decided that on the night of 5th February, we will upload 6 details of every polling booth so that the machines can't be tampered with...If they cause any discrepancy on the day of counting, you can match the numbers...," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal for protesting outside Kejriwal's residence over the government's failure to clean the Yamuna River.

Maliwal, along with a group of women from Purvanchal, arrived at Kejriwal's residence after collecting water from the Yamuna.

Speaking to ANI, Maliwal described the river as being "on a ventilator," while the AAP chief roams around in his luxurious cars and house, she challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna.

"Arvind Kejriwal has turned the Yamuna River into a drain. Black dirty rotten water is flowing in Yamuna. The river is on a ventilator, while Arvind Kejriwal is in his palace and roams around in luxurious cars. Thousands of women from Purvanchal have come here to challenge him- he should not be so scared of women and should come out and take a dip in the dirty water of Yamuna and take a sip of that water," she told ANI. (ANI)