Swati Maliwal Criticizes Exit Polls, Urges Patience for Delhi Election Results

New Delhi: After several exit polls predicted Bharatiya Janata party's victory in the Delhi assembly polls, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal stated that people should wait for results as exit polls are premature and it can be right or wrong.

Maliwal affirmed hope that people of Delhi have "wisely" voted for those who actually work for the national capital, adding that Delhi has become a "dustbin" and the city is in its "worst state" as of now.

"People of Delhi are well aware and I am fully confident that they have voted for people who can actually work for Delhi. Exit polls are premature; we should wait for the results. Exit polls may be right or wrong," Maliwal told ANI.

"I expect whoever comes to power to work for Delhi as it is in the worst state as of now. Infrastructure is damage, sewers are overflowing and dirty water is supplied to their houses. Delhi has become a dustbin. Garbage has been spread everywhere. Yamuna is not clean. I think people of Delhi have voted wisely," she added.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut dismissed the exit polls predicting the outcome of the Delhi assembly elections, citing past discrepancies between pre-election surveys and actual results.

"Exit polls come and go. We also saw Maharashtra and Haryana exit polls; it looked like we were going to form the government. Things will be clear at 10 am on February 8," Raut said.

Raut expressed confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will come to power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not win.

Polling to elect the 70-member assembly of Delhi concluded on Wednesday evening with a voter turnout of 60.42 percent.

Most of the exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the next government in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) falling behind, and that the Congress was likely to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls.

Exit poll predictions varied on the margin of BJP's victory. One poll predicted the BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats, while two polls forecast an AAP victory. The exit polls were released after the conclusion of voting on Wednesday. (ANI)