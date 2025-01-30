Swati Maliwal Dumps Garbage Outside Kejriwal's Home, Calls Him 'Khaas Aadmi'

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for remaining 'unbothered' over the rising garbage problem in Delhi, and said the former Delhi Chief Minister is no longer an Aam Aadmi (common man), but a Khaas Aadmi (VIP person).

She protested outisde Kejriwal's reisdence by dumping garbage there. She was also detained briefly.

Maliwal accused Kejriwal of remaining unbothered about the garbage problem in Delhi, saying that he is no longer an Aam Aadmi (common man), but a Khaas Aadmi (VIP person).

"Arvind Kejriwal has turned Delhi into a garbage dump. There is garbage everywhere. People are facing a lot of problems. The garbage is there in the sewage, road, and outside the houses of the people. However, Arvind Kejriwal doesn't care because he is no more an Aam Aadmi, but a Khaas Aadmi," Maliwal told ANI.

Highlighting the garbage problem in the streets of Delhi, the Rajya Sabha MP said that she went outside Kejriwal's residence and dumped the garbage to make the former Delhi Chief Minister realise his accountability towards the people of Delhi.

"We went outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal and dumped the garbage there to make him realise how the people of Delhi are feeling...so that his eyes get open and he works for the people," Maliwal said, adding, "I work only for the benefit of the people of Delhi. I am not afraid of his goons or the police. An FIR is also being lodged against me, but I am not afraid of them."

Earlier today, Maliwal visited New Delhi's Vikaspuri area and spoke to locals about the hygiene conditions there ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls.She also spoke about the way it is hampering the people of Vikaspuri.

Maliwal asked residents to clean the area by themselves. Further taking a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, she said, "The Kejriwal government is not doing anything apart from living in his Sheesh Mahal."

Earlier on Monday, the Rajya Sabha MP launched a scathing attack on the AAP-led ruling government in the national capital over the infrastructure and basic amenities in Delhi, saying that they don't need to make Delhi like "Sudan".

Sharpening her attack, Maliwal said that the national capital has never been in a worse condition, adding that roads are broken, sewers are overflowing, there are heaps of garbage everywhere, and people are getting contaminated water in their homes in Delhi.

Maliwal's protest comes days ahead of assembly elections in Delhi, scheduled to be held on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)