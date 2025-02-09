Swati Maliwal Slams Atishi for Celebrating Kalkaji Win Amid AAP’s Poll Defeat

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi after she was seen celebrating her victory from the Kalkaji constituency in the assembly elections.

Maliwal stated that Atishi should be "ashamed" as she held a roadshow to celebrate her win despite her party suffering a huge defeat.

"Atishi should be ashamed. Her party has suffered a huge defeat... All their main leaders have lost. Yet, she did a roadshow to celebrate her win and even danced during it... What is she celebrating? Her party's loss?" Maliwal said.

She also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party for not tabling the CAG report in Delhi assembly.

"The people who came to power to bring the Jan Lokpal did not even implement the existing precedents...the CAG report should be tabled immediately in the Assembly and undergo a strict investigation," Maliwal added.

Earlier, Swati Maliwal shared a video of Atishi dancing and celebrating with supporters following her victory in the Kalkaji Assembly seat and termed it a "shameless display" in light of AAP's crushing defeat in the elections.

"What kind of shameless display is this? The party lost, all the big leaders lost, and Atishi Marlena is celebrating like this?" posted Swati Maliwal on X.

Atishi retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Acknowledging her individual victory, Atishi conceded AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and vowed to continue fighting against the BJP.

Atishi's victory stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.

Meanwhile, Atishi tendered her resignation as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday following her party's loss in the assembly elections.

Following this, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from today.

The dissolution of the assembly paves the way for the formation of a new government in the national capital under the BJP's leadership. (ANI)