IIT Roorkee and Rekhi Foundation Sign MoU to Establish Centre for the Science of Happiness

IIT Roorkee (The Hawk): In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and the Rekhi Foundation for Happiness have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the IIT Roorkee wellness center activities through the establishment of a dedicated “Centre for the Science of Happiness” at IIT Roorkee. This strategic initiative aims to promote research, education, and the practice of happiness and well-being, significantly benefiting students, staff, and the wider community. The MoU was signed by Dr. Satinder Singh Rekhi, representing the Rekhi Foundation, and Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Dean Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee.

The Centre will focus on developing and delivering courses on the Science of Happiness, empowering students to lead lives enriched with positivity, emotional resilience, and purpose. It will also provide resources for hands-on learning through a dedicated Mind Lab, equipped with modern tools to foster practical understanding.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Satinder Singh Rekhi, Founder of Rekhi Foundation for Happiness, emphasized the transformative potential of the Centre. He stated, “At the Rekhi Foundation, we firmly believe that happiness is a science that can be learned and practiced. Our partnership with IIT Roorkee will enable students and staff to develop not only their academic and professional skills but also their inner well-being. This Centre will be a beacon of hope and positivity for generations to come.”

Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, expressed his pride in this collaboration, adding, “At IIT Roorkee, we are committed to the holistic growth of our students through several activities under our wellness center. By establishing this Centre for the Science of Happiness in collaboration with the Rekhi Foundation, we are taking a significant step toward integrating emotional well-being with academic excellence. This initiative will strengthen our campus environment and contribute to the overall success and happiness of our students.”

The Centre for the Science of Happiness at IIT Roorkee will offer a diverse array of opportunities designed to enhance both academic and emotional well-being. These include specialized courses, experiential learning in a state-of-the-art Mind Lab, and direct access to international experts in the field of happiness science. With the support of the Rekhi Foundation, the Centre will receive annual funding aimed at developing innovative courses, fostering groundbreaking research, and building the necessary infrastructure. Global engagement will also be a key feature, with the participation of world-renowned happiness experts in both virtual and in-person sessions, ensuring a truly international learning experience.

This collaboration stands as a pioneering initiative by IIT Roorkee, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking institution dedicated to fostering holistic growth. As a leader in academic excellence, research, and community impact, IIT Roorkee recognizes the importance of mental and emotional well-being as integral to the educational experience. The Centre’s mission aligns with the Government of India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for a balanced focus on emotional, mental, and physical well-being alongside academic accomplishments. Through this partnership with the Rekhi Foundation, IIT Roorkee continues its commitment to nurturing well-rounded, emotionally resilient individuals who are prepared to excel in today’s fast-paced, complex world.