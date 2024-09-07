IIT Roorkee

·Sep 07, 2024, 04:05 pm

Three-Day Training Of National Urban Affairs Conducted At IIT Roorkee

·Sep 05, 2024, 04:05 pm

IIT Roorkee Celebrates Teachers’ Day, Honoring Excellence In Education

·Sep 03, 2024, 04:08 pm

IIT Roorkee Celebrates SHRI’s 4th Foundation Day—A Milestone In Seismic Innovation And Disaster Management

·Jul 12, 2024, 03:30 pm

IIT Roorkee To Organize GATE 2025—Exams Dates Finalised As February 1st, 2nd, 15th, And 16th

·Jun 14, 2024, 04:31 pm

IIT-R Scientists Identify A Small Molecule (IITR08367) To Combat Antibiotic Resistance In Urinary Tract Infections

·Jun 12, 2024, 03:41 pm

CWC & IIT Roorkee Forge Pioneering Partnership For Water Resources And Urban Flood Management

·May 24, 2024, 03:44 pm

'BhuDEV' Transforming Earthquake Preparedness—A Joint Effort By IIT Roorkee & Uttarakhand Government

·May 21, 2024, 03:21 pm

IIT Roorkee Licensed Technology With Rapid Parts Solutions (OPC) Pvt Ltd

·May 01, 2024, 03:26 pm

IIT Roorkee-Based Startup Linear-AmpTech Triumphs In Dare To Dream 4.0 Contest With Its Groundbreaking Gun-Shot Detection Technology

·Apr 26, 2024, 03:33 pm

Groundwater Resource Assessment Workshop Concludes Successfully At IIT Roorkee

·Apr 25, 2024, 03:11 pm

Advancing Sustainability: IIT Roorkee's Workshop On Estimation Of Carbon Footprint And Ghg Emission From Surface Waters Onsite Sanitation System And Water Treatment System

·Apr 24, 2024, 03:11 pm

IIT Roorkee Partners With Univlabs Technologies Pvt Ltd (UTPL) For Revolutionary Urology & Medical Device Technology

·Apr 15, 2024, 03:44 pm

IIT Roorkee Hosts The Indo-Europe Heritage Network General Assembly 2024

·Mar 11, 2024, 02:51 pm

Bold Initiative in Post-Graduate Education —IIT Roorkee's Innovative Curriculum

·Mar 07, 2024, 04:07 pm

Micron and IIT Roorkee Forge Partnership To Foster Innovation And Develop A Highly Skilled Workforce

·Mar 03, 2024, 03:01 pm

IIT Roorkee Organized An Awareness Programme On 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme: Industry-Academia Interface’

