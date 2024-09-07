IIT Roorkee
Three-Day Training Of National Urban Affairs Conducted At IIT Roorkee
IIT Roorkee Celebrates Teachers’ Day, Honoring Excellence In Education
IIT Roorkee Celebrates SHRI’s 4th Foundation Day—A Milestone In Seismic Innovation And Disaster Management
IIT Roorkee To Organize GATE 2025—Exams Dates Finalised As February 1st, 2nd, 15th, And 16th
IIT-R Scientists Identify A Small Molecule (IITR08367) To Combat Antibiotic Resistance In Urinary Tract Infections
CWC & IIT Roorkee Forge Pioneering Partnership For Water Resources And Urban Flood Management
'BhuDEV' Transforming Earthquake Preparedness—A Joint Effort By IIT Roorkee & Uttarakhand Government
IIT Roorkee Licensed Technology With Rapid Parts Solutions (OPC) Pvt Ltd
IIT Roorkee-Based Startup Linear-AmpTech Triumphs In Dare To Dream 4.0 Contest With Its Groundbreaking Gun-Shot Detection Technology
Groundwater Resource Assessment Workshop Concludes Successfully At IIT Roorkee
Advancing Sustainability: IIT Roorkee's Workshop On Estimation Of Carbon Footprint And Ghg Emission From Surface Waters Onsite Sanitation System And Water Treatment System
IIT Roorkee Partners With Univlabs Technologies Pvt Ltd (UTPL) For Revolutionary Urology & Medical Device Technology
IIT Roorkee Hosts The Indo-Europe Heritage Network General Assembly 2024
Bold Initiative in Post-Graduate Education —IIT Roorkee's Innovative Curriculum
Micron and IIT Roorkee Forge Partnership To Foster Innovation And Develop A Highly Skilled Workforce
IIT Roorkee Organized An Awareness Programme On 'MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme: Industry-Academia Interface’
