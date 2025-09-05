Students should be drivers of innovation-led enterprises: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday encouraged graduating students to move beyond dependence on government or corporate jobs and instead become drivers of innovation-led enterprises.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, while delivering the convocation address as Chief Guest at IIT Roorkee, reminded students that India’s recent achievements in vaccine development, space exploration, and global innovation rankings were possible through a blend of government support, private initiative, and youth talent.

“You are born in the best of times,” he told the graduating students. “Your destiny has given you this providential privilege, and I am sure you will make the best of the opportunities that India offers today,” Singh stated.

The minister hailed the institution, founded in 1847, as Asia's first Engineering College and a role model that combines research, innovation and societal engagement.

Even in the NIF rating released recently, the institution, which was earlier known as the University of Roorkee before it became IIT, was ranked no. 6 in the country, the Minister added.

Considering the advantage of its versatile academics and geographical location, Singh urged the institution to take up Himalayan studies ranging from Disaster management to Aromatic economy.

The minister highlighted that IIT Roorkee’s nearly 240 startups—out of 1.7 lakh across India—stand testimony to its significant contribution to the country’s startup ecosystem.

“Your nine centres of excellence, pioneering work in disaster risk, resilience and sustainability, and your deep engagement with local communities through initiatives like Vibrant Villages make you a true role model,” he said.

He further added that the institute’s location in the Himalayas makes its role critical not only in disaster response but also in what he termed a “peacetime calendar” of building resilience and growth.

--IANS

aps/dan