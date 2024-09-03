Disaster Management
Sep 03, 2024, 04:08 PM
IIT Roorkee Celebrates SHRI’s 4th Foundation Day—A Milestone In Seismic Innovation And Disaster Management
Aug 10, 2024, 10:04 AM
Shimla Police continues search operations; 55 people missing
Aug 01, 2024, 07:02 AM
Uttarakhand: 10 people die due to the heavy rains in Kedarnath
Jul 31, 2024, 02:14 PM
National Disaster Management Authority issues 'red alert' for several Uttarakhand districts
Jul 31, 2024, 08:43 AM
Kerala landslides: Death toll rises to 158; CM Vijayan holds review meeting, to visit Wayanad tomorrow
Jul 30, 2024, 07:46 AM
Wayanad landslides: Indian Navy team from Ezhimala Base to assist in rescue op
Jul 09, 2024, 07:00 AM
Uttarakhand CM Dhami conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kumaon
Jul 02, 2024, 08:04 AM
Alaknanda's fury gives scare to Badrinath devotees in Uttarakhand
May 19, 2024, 07:23 AM
Eruption of Indonesia's Mt Ibu forces seven villages to evacuate
Apr 01, 2024, 07:58 AM
Child dies, 2 missing as boat capsizes in Brahmaputra amid heavy rain, storm in Assam
Feb 03, 2024, 11:05 AM
Himachal Pradesh snowfall: Over 500 Roads Blocked, Power, and Water Schemes Hit
Nov 30, 2023, 09:02 AM
13 dead in Kazakhstan hostel fire
Nov 24, 2023, 03:34 PM
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Workers To Be Rescued By This Evening, Asserts ONGC Director
Nov 24, 2023, 03:32 PM
'Reassurance Is Biggest Support To Someone': Medical Experts On Health Condition Of 41 Workers Trapped In Silkyara Tunnel
Nov 24, 2023, 03:23 PM
Uttarkashi Tunnel: PM Modi Dials Dhami, Reviews Rescue Operation
Nov 20, 2023, 01:49 PM
Silkyara tunnel collapse: 6-inch-wide pipe reaches trapped labourers; rescuers say now will go with 'full force'