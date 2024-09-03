logo

Disaster Management

Roorkee
Sep 03, 2024, 04:08 PM

IIT Roorkee Celebrates SHRI’s 4th Foundation Day—A Milestone In Seismic Innovation And Disaster Management

Himachal Pradesh
Aug 10, 2024, 10:04 AM

Shimla Police continues search operations; 55 people missing

Uttarakhand
Aug 01, 2024, 07:02 AM

Uttarakhand: 10 people die due to the heavy rains in Kedarnath

Uttarakhand
Jul 31, 2024, 02:14 PM

National Disaster Management Authority issues 'red alert' for several Uttarakhand districts

Kerala
Jul 31, 2024, 08:43 AM

Kerala landslides: Death toll rises to 158; CM Vijayan holds review meeting, to visit Wayanad tomorrow

Kerala
Jul 30, 2024, 07:46 AM

Wayanad landslides: Indian Navy team from Ezhimala Base to assist in rescue op

Uttarakhand
Jul 09, 2024, 07:00 AM

Uttarakhand CM Dhami conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kumaon

Uttarakhand
Jul 02, 2024, 08:04 AM

Alaknanda's fury gives scare to Badrinath devotees in Uttarakhand

May 19, 2024, 07:23 AM

Eruption of Indonesia's Mt Ibu forces seven villages to evacuate

Assam
Apr 01, 2024, 07:58 AM

Child dies, 2 missing as boat capsizes in Brahmaputra amid heavy rain, storm in Assam

Feb 03, 2024, 11:05 AM

Himachal Pradesh snowfall: Over 500 Roads Blocked, Power, and Water Schemes Hit

Europe
Nov 30, 2023, 09:02 AM

13 dead in Kazakhstan hostel fire

Uttarakhand
Nov 24, 2023, 03:34 PM

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Workers To Be Rescued By This Evening, Asserts ONGC Director

Uttarakhand
Nov 24, 2023, 03:32 PM

'Reassurance Is Biggest Support To Someone': Medical Experts On Health Condition Of 41 Workers Trapped In Silkyara Tunnel

Uttarakhand
Nov 24, 2023, 03:23 PM

Uttarkashi Tunnel: PM Modi Dials Dhami, Reviews Rescue Operation

Uttarakhand
Nov 20, 2023, 01:49 PM

Silkyara tunnel collapse: 6-inch-wide pipe reaches trapped labourers; rescuers say now will go with 'full force'