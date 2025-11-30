Cyclone Ditwah: Red alert in three Andhra Pradesh districts

Amaravati, Nov 30 (IANS) The IMD has issued a red alert for three districts of Andhra Pradesh as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely on Sunday under the impact of cyclonic storm Ditwah over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati districts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Prakasam, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa districts in both regions, the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal, Palnadu, Bapatla and Guntur districts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, while light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

According to the IMD bulletin, gale winds with wind speed 60-70 kmph gusting 80 kmph are likely at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Squally winds with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting 60 kmph are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, is likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain has asked people of Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts to remain on alert.

As per the cyclone warning bulletin from Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, cyclonic storm Ditwah lay centred at about 130 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 220 km south of Chennai.

It is very likely to move northwards parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during the next 24 hours. It is not likely to make landfall and may weaken into a deep depression in the sea.

Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Monday.

Cautionary signal number three has been hoisted at Krishnapatnam port. Signal number two continues at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Gangavaram and Kakinada ports.

State Home Minister V. Anitha has directed officials to remain alert. The Disaster Management Department has deployed three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Venkatagiri in Nellore district for rescue and relief works. Three more teams have been asked to be on stand-by.

--IANS

ms/svn