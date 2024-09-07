NDRF
J·Sep 07, 2024, 02:48 pm
Uttar Pradesh: 4 people dead, 15 rescued in Lucknow building collapse; rescue operations underway
J·Sep 07, 2024, 01:49 pm
UP: One dead, 15 rescued and several feared trapped in building collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar
J·Aug 10, 2024, 01:50 pm
"Centre stands with Kerala": PM Modi asserts to ensure no work is hampered due to lack of money
J·Aug 10, 2024, 09:27 am
PM Modi visits landslide-affected area in Wayanad, briefed about evacuation efforts
J·Aug 01, 2024, 07:10 am
PM Modi monitoring situation in Himachal Pradesh in wake of heavy rains, cloudbursts
J·Jul 27, 2024, 11:59 am
3 dead after 4-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai; 2 rescued from under rubble
J·Jul 09, 2024, 03:53 pm
Dhami Interacts With Rescue Personnel In Flood-Affected Khatima
J·May 23, 2024, 06:54 am
Five bodies recovered as boat capsizes in Pune's Ujani dam, search operation underway
J·May 10, 2024, 03:32 pm
NDRF Team Arrives In Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal To Control Forest Fires
J·Apr 23, 2024, 09:54 am
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stages dharna over delay in release of drought relief funds by Centre
J·Nov 28, 2023, 09:43 am
Pipe work in Silkyara tunnel complete; labourers evacuation soon: U'khand CM
J·Nov 24, 2023, 03:34 pm
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Workers To Be Rescued By This Evening, Asserts ONGC Director
J·Aug 29, 2023, 03:19 pm
Yogi Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-Affected Areas In Farrukhabad
J·Aug 23, 2023, 11:09 am
HM Amit Shah speaks to Mizoram Governor, CM after 17 killed in bridge collapse
J·Aug 17, 2023, 02:01 pm
Two-Wheelers Banned On Ram Jhula Bridge After Supportive Wire Breaks
J·Aug 17, 2023, 05:11 am
Uttarakhand: 1 Dead, 3 Rescued After House Collapses In Chamoli
