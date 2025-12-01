Operation Sagar Bandhu: 53-tonne relief material handed over to SL, over 2000 stranded Indians brought back (Ld)

Colombo/New Delhi: Standing firmly in solidarity with the Government and people of Sri Lanka in this time of need following the large scale destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah, India has so far handed over a total of 53 tonnes of relief material while at the same time bringing back home over 2000 stranded Indians from the island nation.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' on November 28 to provide urgent search and rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to "closest maritime neighbour" in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe flooding, loss of life and widespread disruption across Sri Lanka.

Giving details of the ongoing operation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that, in coordination with the Lankan authorities, the Indian government immediately handed 9.5 tonnes of emergency rations from two Indian Navy Ships in Colombo; deployed three Indian Air Force aircrafts for airlifting another 31.5 tonnes of relief materials -- including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment -- two BHISHM cubes along with five persons medical team for on-site training, and 80 persons special Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue efforts.

New Delhi also dispatched another 12 tonnes of relief supplies on-board Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sukanya with a total of 53 tonnes of relief material having been handed over till Monday evening.

"In coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force, Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force conducted extensive rescue operations, airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those critically injured. Rescued persons included nationals of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

"NDRF teams continue to carry out search-and-rescue operations in various severely affected and isolated regions of Sri Lanka, assisting flood-hit families and ensuring their immediate safety. Over 150 persons have been rescued and assisted in these combined operations, which are continuing," read a statement issued by the MEA.

At the same time, evacuation of Indian nationals stranded due to Cyclone Ditwah was also undertaken via special Indian Air Force flights as well as commercial flights, with over 2000 stranded Indians already brought back.

"Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to be the First Responder, standing firmly in solidarity with the Government and people of Sri Lanka in this time of need, and remains committed to supporting the on-going rescue, relief, and early recovery efforts," the MEA emphasised.

While the MI 17 helicopters continued rescue operations bringing stranded persons from inaccessible areas and delivering urgent relief to communities cut off in the wake of the deadly cyclone that hit the island nation, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sukanya also reached Trincomalee with relief materials, further bolstering relief efforts.

Indian Air Force (IAF) 1875 helicopter safely evacuated 57 stranded persons, including 10 children from Irunguwatta to Matale and also delivered 2.5 tonnes of rations at Keagalle on Monday.

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, more critical relief material is also being delivered at Trincomalee later in the day.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, INS Sukanya delivered another 12 tonnes of essential relief material to Trincomalee, supporting ongoing rescue and relief efforts. The relief material was handed over to the Lankan authorities for immediate distribution.

Meanwhile, Indian rescue teams are working in coordination with the Sri Lanka air force, navy, army, police, and local first responders to assist flood-affected communities. Evacuations, supply delivery, and emergency support efforts are underway across the island.

An IAF C-130J aircraft carrying more than four tonnes of BHISHM Modular Trauma Cubes had arrived in Sri Lanka late Sunday.

"Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India's C-130J aircraft, which arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday, carried more than 4 tonnes of BHISHM Modular Trauma Cubes -- compact, durable mobile medical units equipped with diagnostic tools and surgical kits, designed for rapid deployment in disaster zones," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X on Monday.

Additionally, Mi-17 helicopters of the IAF evacuated 34 citizens, including children, from Kotmale to Colombo and also distributed medical aid and food supplies.

The death toll from the ongoing adverse weather conditions has risen to 355 while 366 people remain missing, local media reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The DMC stated that 1,118,323 people from 309,607 families have been impacted as heavy rains, floods, and landslides continue to affect several parts of Sri Lanka.

Communication challenges have continued to complicate rescue and coordination efforts in some of the worst-hit areas.

The President's Media Division said Sri Lanka's telecommunications operators have agreed to prioritise emergency calls to ease network congestion and strengthen the response system.

