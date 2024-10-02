Indian Air Force
Bihar: IAF chopper makes emergency landing during flood relief operations, one officer injured
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh takes over as new IAF chief
Sep 04, 2024, 09:23 AM
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, UPSC in a plea moved by aspiring Pilot seeking
Aug 11, 2024, 01:38 PM
India to begin production of LCA Mark2 jets by 2029, 5th gen fighter AMCA by 2035
Jun 14, 2024, 02:04 PM
Mortal remains of Kuwait fire tragedy victims arrive in Delhi
Jun 13, 2024, 12:01 PM
Kuwait fire: IAF's C-130J Super Hercules on stand-by at Hindan airbase for bringing back bodies of Indians
May 08, 2024, 03:38 PM
Char Dham 24': Uttarakhand Health Dept To Offer 'Quality Medical Assistance' To Pilgrims
May 08, 2024, 03:31 PM
Uttarakhand Forest Fire: SC Expresses Concern, Says 'Depending On Rain Not The Answer'
May 08, 2024, 03:30 PM
Uttarakhand Government Takes Action Against 17 Employees For Negligence In Controlling Forest Fires
Apr 29, 2024, 03:57 PM
'Forest Fires Cannot Be Controlled Without Increasing Humidity,' Congress Leader Harish Rawat On U'khand Forest Fires
Apr 29, 2024, 03:55 PM
Nainital Forest Fire: CM Dhami Assures Action Against Officers Responsible
Mar 12, 2024, 02:04 PM
Pokhran witness to trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta', belief and self-pride, says PM Modi at Bharat Shakti
Mar 12, 2024, 10:45 AM
IAF jet Tejas crashes near Jaisalmer, pilot ejects safely
Nov 26, 2023, 03:26 PM
Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue: IAF Flies In 'Critical DRDO Equipment' To Uttarkashi
Nov 26, 2023, 03:19 PM
Tanakpur Bus Stand To Serve As Role Model For Uttarakhand, Says CM Dhami
Nov 25, 2023, 02:49 PM
IAF Considering Taking Over Three Airstrips In Uttarakhand For Strategic Use: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan