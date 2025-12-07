Gujarat: IAF’s Sarang team mesmerises Ankleshwar with aerial display

Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (IANS) Gujarat’s Ankleshwar witnessed a remarkable spectacle on Sunday as the Indian Air Force’s Sarang Helicopter Display Team delivered a high-energy aerial performance that drew thousands of spectators from across the region.

Flying the indigenously developed ALH Dhruv helicopters, the Sarang team demonstrated exceptional agility, precision and teamwork.

Their complex formations, tight turns and synchronised aerobatic manoeuvres highlighted the advanced capabilities of the aircraft and the rigorous skill of the pilots and technical crew behind the scenes.

Residents, students, aviation enthusiasts and local officials gathered in large numbers to experience the rare display.

Each sequence was met with cheers as the helicopters carved patterns across the sky, reflecting the discipline and professionalism the IAF is known for. For many in the audience—especially the youth—the display was more than entertainment. The sight of the men and women in blue executing flawless coordination left young viewers inspired, sparking curiosity about aviation and motivating several to consider careers in the Indian Air Force.

The event not only showcased India’s growing indigenisation in defence aviation but also strengthened public connection with the armed forces, leaving Ankleshwar with a vivid reminder of the skill and dedication required to safeguard the nation’s skies.

The Indian Air Force plays a crucial role in safeguarding the nation’s airspace and ensuring rapid response during conflict, disasters and humanitarian crises.

Beyond its core mission of air defence, the IAF supports strategic operations, transports troops and essential supplies, conducts surveillance along sensitive borders, and provides critical assistance during natural calamities through rescue and relief missions.

With modernisation efforts, indigenous aircraft and growing aerospace capabilities, the IAF remains central to India’s national security, technological progress and ability to project strength and stability in the region.

In Gujarat, the Indian Air Force plays a vital role in both security and humanitarian operations. Key bases like Jamnagar and Naliya strengthen India’s western air defence grid, monitor coastal and border areas, and support strategic missions.

The IAF frequently assists the state during natural disasters—cyclones, floods and emergencies—by conducting rescue operations, medical evacuations and supply drops to affected regions.

It also supports civil administration with search-and-rescue missions, training collaborations, airshows and community outreach that inspire young people towards aviation and defence careers. Through these combined efforts, the IAF remains an important pillar of safety, preparedness and public service in Gujarat.

--IANS

janvi/uk