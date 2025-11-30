IAF conducts hybrid rescue mission to extricate stranded passengers from restricted zone in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Nov 30 (IANS) The Indian Air Force on Sunday carried out a hybrid rescue mission, under Operation Sagar Bandhu, to extricate stranded passengers from a restricted zone in Sri Lanka as the island nation continues to face harsh weather conditions due to Cyclone Ditwah.

In a statement on X, the IAF stated that a Garud commando was winched down to guide the group to a helipad at Kotmale, from where 24 passengers were evacuated to Colombo.

"IAF helicopters undertook a hybrid rescue mission to extricate stranded passengers from a restricted zone. A Garud commando was winched down to guide the group through cross-country route to a pre-briefed helipad at Kotmale, from where 24 passengers — including Indians, foreign nationals and Sri Lankans — were evacuated to Colombo," Indian Air Force - Media Co-ordination Centre posted on X.

"In a parallel effort, three critical casualties were airlifted to Colombo for immediate medical attention. Earlier, five teams of Sri Lankan Army personnel (40 troops) were airlifted from Diyathalawa Army Camp to the landslide-affected Kotmale region to support relief operations," it added.

In response to the IAF's statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: "Operation Sagar Bandhu."

Earlier in the day, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated: "A family of four stranded on a rooftop was rescued by a Chetak helicopter from INS Vikrant on 29 November 2025. They were safely airlifted and brought to a secure location. Operation Sagar Bandhu continues as India stands with the people of Sri Lanka."

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have intensified relief operations in Sri Lanka.

Sharing pictures of the relief operations conducted by NDRF personnel in Sri Lanka on X, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said: "NDRF personnel, in close coordination with local authorities, continue to undertake relief operations in Sri Lanka. Operation Sagar Bandhu."

Sri Lanka has been experiencing relentless rain, flash floods and landslides due to Cyclone Ditwah and the resulting weather system. As many as 153 people have died, and at least 191 people remain missing due to severe weather triggered by the cyclone as rescue operations intensify, leading Sri Lankan news outlet, Daily Mirror, reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

Police Headquarters in Sri Lanka has urged people to stay away from damaged roads, bridges, and unsafe areas impacted by the recent severe weather, noting that a large number of people were gathering at these places. The Road Development Authority (RDA) has already started rapid restoration work on all impacted roads and bridges. However, police warned that people visiting these unstable areas pose serious safety risks.

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has set up a special Disaster Management Coordination Centre to bolster medical assistance and relief efforts for people affected by the severe weather conditions in Sri Lanka, Daily Mirror reported. The GMOA stated that the special hotline established earlier to assist those impacted by the disaster remains active.

--IANS

