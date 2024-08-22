Sri Lanka
J·Aug 22, 2024, 10:22 am
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visas for 35 countries to boost tourism
J·Mar 29, 2024, 08:41 am
Sri Lanka put on high alert; security beefed up around churches having Good Friday service: Police
J·Mar 17, 2024, 10:59 am
21 more fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu parties tell Centre; seek action
J·Feb 23, 2024, 01:14 pm
18 Indian fishermen freed by Sri Lanka court
J·Feb 12, 2024, 09:49 am
"Special day for 3 friendly countries in Indian Ocean region": PM Modi on launch of UPI services in Sri Lanka, Mauritius
J·Feb 07, 2024, 08:05 am
Tamil Nadu: Five stranded Sri Lankans rescued from sandbank near Mandapam
J·Dec 07, 2023, 06:44 am
Three Lankans, including ex-army captain, fighting for Ukraine killed
J·Nov 27, 2023, 09:36 am
Malaysia PM announces 30-day free visa entry for travellers from India
J·Sep 17, 2023, 12:24 am
Asia Cup 2023: Axar ruled out with injury, Washington Sundar comes in for final against Sri Lanka
J·Sep 15, 2023, 04:31 am
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt hits record century in her 100th ODI
J·Sep 15, 2023, 04:02 am
Asia Cup: Mendis, Asalanka help Sri Lanka overcome Pakistan by 2 wickets, reach final
J·Sep 12, 2023, 09:27 pm
Asia Cup: Bowlers help India defend small total, end Lanka’s 13-ODI win streak; seal spot in final
J·Sep 12, 2023, 09:47 am
Asia Cup: Axar replaces Shardul as India win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka
J·Sep 06, 2023, 03:36 pm
Asia Cup: Schedule, venues confirmed for Super 4 stage; India, Pakistan set to meet again in Colombo
J·Sep 03, 2023, 10:37 pm
Asia Cup: Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Nepal game for birth of his first child
J·Sep 01, 2023, 06:17 pm
Rajnath's 2-day visit to Sri Lanka deferred: Defence ministry
