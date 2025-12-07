Op Sagar Bandhu: Over 2000 patients receive treatment in India's field hospital in Sri Lanka's Mahiyanganaya

Colombo, Dec 7 (IANS) Amid India's relentless relief and rescue efforts under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, the field hospital set up by it in Sri Lanka's Mahiyanganaya near Kandy has provided medical care to over 2200 patients affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Indian medical team has successfully conducted 67 minor procedures and three operations in the field hospital since December 5, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Operation Sagar Bandhu. Providing medial (sic) care and support. The field hospital set up by India in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy, since 5 December has already: Provided much needed medical care to more than 2200 patients affected by Cyclone Ditwah. Successfully conducted 67 minor procedures and 3 operations. Indian medical teams remain committed to delivering timely care to Sri Lankan people," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' on November 28 to provide urgent search and rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe flooding, landslides, loss of life and widespread disruption across the island nation.

As many as 627 people have died, and 190 others remain missing due to the severe weather conditions that swept across Sri Lanka in recent days, local media outlet Daily Mirror reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). Furthermore, 2,179,138 people from 611,530 families have been impacted due to severe weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka Army commander, Lt General Lasantha Rodrigo, reviewed the Field Hospital set by the Indian Army's medical team at Mahiyanganaya and thanked the Indian government for the swift response after Cyclone Ditwah.

"Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army reviewed the Field Hospital set by Indian Medical Team at Mahiyanganaya near Kandy. He thanked Government of India for the swift response in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah and for ensuring that critical medical care reaches the needy. The Field Hospital was airlifted to Sri Lanka by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C17 along with a 78 member medical team," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, met corporate leaders linked with ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund’ and briefed them about India's response and continued commitment to stand with the island nation in its resurgence from this crisis.

"High Commissioner Santosh Jha met Sri Lanka's corporate leaders associated with ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund’ to discuss the way ahead for rehabilitation and recovery. He briefed them on the elements of India‘s response and continued commitment to stand by Sri Lanka in its resurgence from this crisis", the Indian Commission posted on X.

