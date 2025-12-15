Indian Army field hospital concludes relief mission in Cyclone Ditwah-hit Sri Lanka

Colombo, Dec 15 ( IANS) As India continued its humanitarian support to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, the Indian Army Field Hospital team wrapped up its relief mission in the island nation and returned home after providing crucial medical care.

Sri Lankan Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa expressed appreciation for the team's efforts.

The team boarded an Indian Air Force C-17 on their way back on Sunday. This plane also brought in 10 tonnes of medicines and 15 tonnes of dry rations from India to support ongoing relief operations in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on X on Monday.

The hospital, established in Mahiyanganaya, near the Kandy district in Sri Lanka, on December 5, addressed urgent medical needs in the region. Under India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, the deployment provided critical life-saving care, including trauma management, surgeries, and general medical treatment, serving approximately 1,000 to 1,200 patients daily.

Over the course of its deployment, the hospital treated a total of 7,176 patients, conducted 513 minor procedures, and carried out 14 major surgeries, offering vital relief and support to those in one of the hardest-hit areas, local media reported.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' on November 28 to provide urgent search and rescue and HADR support to Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe flooding, landslides, loss of life and widespread disruption across the island nation.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Indian Army has also intensified efforts to restore critical connectivity in Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

India's swift deployment of engineering and medical resources under Operation Sagar Bandhu underscores its commitment to standing with Sri Lanka during natural disasters and strengthening regional humanitarian cooperation.

