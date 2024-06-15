Humanitarian Assistance
J·Jun 15, 2024, 02:31 pm
US Vice President Kamala Harris announces $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine at Switzerland peace summit
J·Feb 06, 2024, 06:59 am
India sends medical aid to Zambia following outbreak of cholera
J·Jan 10, 2024, 05:48 am
Diplomatic Ties: India Maintains Ongoing Communication with Israeli and Palestinian Leaders, Affirms Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj at UNGA
J·Jan 01, 2024, 12:10 pm
Japan earthquake: Indian Embassy sets up emergency room, issues emergency contact numbers
J·Nov 22, 2023, 06:44 am
India, Australia reaffirm support to Israel; call for adherence to international humanitarian law, including protection of civilians
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Indian Team In Kabul To Oversee Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
13,492 families receive cash assistance in Afghan province
