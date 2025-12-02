‘India is first responder, always stood by us in crisis’: Lankan Diplomat (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) In a poignant display of neighbourhood solidarity, India has once again emerged as the first responder to Sri Lanka's hour of need, extending critical humanitarian aid as the island nation grapples with the catastrophic aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

As Ditwah devastated the island nation, reportedly killing over 400 people, leaving 336 missing and displacing several thousand citizens, India launched “Operation Sagar Bandhu” within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s orders.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne expressed profound gratitude, stating, "India has always been our closest neighbour and best friend, with Sri Lanka's interests at heart. Even amid its own challenges, India's extra mile to facilitate this aid is a true gesture of goodwill."

Speaking exclusively to IANS in New Delhi, Mahishini Colonne, echoed the island's deep appreciation for India's unconditional support.

"We are extremely grateful to India for being a first responder once again," she said. "From the 2004 tsunami to the economic crisis, and now Cyclone Ditwah, India has stood by us. As we speak, rescue and relief efforts continue, and India's contributions have been invaluable."

She highlighted the operation's real-time impact, noting how Indian teams are working shoulder-to-shoulder with Sri Lankan forces in the hardest-hit districts like Gampaha, Kandy, and Colombo, providing medical aid, clean water, and food security amid rising risks of water-borne diseases.

The cyclone's toll is staggering, with initial assessments revealing over several hundred homes destroyed and vast swathes of farmland submerged, exacerbating food insecurity in a nation still recovering from the 2022 economic turbulence.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's government has appealed for global partnerships to rebuild, emphasising resilience in key sectors like tourism, which accounts for a lifeline of foreign exchange.

On this front, the High Commissioner issued a heartfelt call to Indian travellers: "Tourism is one of our lifelines, and Indians are our largest source of visitors. We would deeply appreciate it if they continue to visit Sri Lanka."

Free visa extensions for stranded tourists and waived flight change fees by airlines underscore Colombo's efforts to revive the industry, battered by flooded resorts and disrupted transport.

Addressing swirling rumours, the High Commissioner firmly denied any complaints regarding expired relief materials from Pakistan, clarifying, "No, we haven't received any such reports—at least I'm not aware."

INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri and other Indian Air Force transport aircraft rushed more than 53 tonnes of food, water, medicines, tents, blankets and hygiene kits. Over 80 NDRF rescuers with sniffer dogs and Navy helicopters airlifted more than 150 stranded people, including foreign tourists, from flooded zones.

Also, in an extraordinary gesture of humanity over rivalry, India swiftly granted over-flight clearance to a Pakistani relief aircraft on 1 December, allowing it to cross Indian airspace to reach Colombo.

The Ministry of External Affairs later dismissed Pakistan’s false claim of denial as “ridiculous misinformation”, reaffirming that permission was processed expeditiously.

--IANS

sktr/dan