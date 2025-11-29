India stands firm with Sri Lanka amid cyclone Ditwah crisis: Voices of solidarity echo on social media

Colombo/New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) As Cyclone Ditwah unleashes its wrath on Sri Lanka, leaving trails of devastation in its wake, voices from across the Indian political spectrum are rallying in support. Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor took to X to highlight the human cost and India's proactive response, underscoring the urgency for those trapped by the storm.

In a poignant post, Tharoor shared his direct intervention for stranded constituents: "Spoke to the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, about the plight of stranded constituents from Thiruvananthapuram who are unable to leave Colombo Airport because of lack of flight options. Reassured to hear that the Indian Air Force will be organising evacuation flights starting at 5 AM tomorrow to take Indian passengers, who have registered with the Indian High Commission’s control room at the airport, back to safety in India, including in Thiruvananthapuram. Anxious family members may reassure their relatives stranded at the airport, that help is on the way!"

Echoing this spirit of camaraderie, Tharoor earlier expressed relief at India's rapid deployment of aid; "Glad to hear the Indian government is deploying helicopters from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, currently docked in Colombo, to support rescue and relief operations in the face of Cyclone Ditwah. The people of India stand with those of Sri Lanka at this time of peril."

He also appealed for local hospitality amid flight diversions: "Concerned to learn that five international flights have been diverted from Colombo to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport because of Cyclone Ditwah disturbing weather patterns over Sri Lanka... Calling on all small and medium Hotels in my constituency to rise to the occasion and make space available for the stranded passengers."

In a powerful display of neighbourly solidarity, India has mobilised its armed forces and diplomatic machinery to rescue and relieve thousands caught in the grip of the cyclone, which has ravaged the island nation with torrential rain, devastating floods, and deadly landslides.

Indian Navy helicopters carried out daring rescue sorties across the worst-affected areas on Friday, airlifting stranded citizens to safety.

“Several people rescued through Indian navy helicopter sorties in the cyclone affected areas in Sri Lanka today,” wrote Randhir Jaislwal on his X handle, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India.

Two Chetak helicopters joined INS Vikrant -- currently in Colombo for the International Fleet Review 2025 – alongside Lankan Air Force members for search and rescue, while Heron UAVs from the carrier aid in operations.

Simultaneously, the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frontline frigate INS Udaigiri, which had arrived in Colombo just days earlier for a scheduled port call on November 25-26, were swiftly repurposed for humanitarian service.

The two warships delivered the first tranche of urgently needed relief material under the newly launched ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ – a mission that embodies India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its Vision MAHASAGAR outreach to maritime neighbours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief and support in a social media message on Friday: "My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families."

He added that India “stands ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves,” guided by deep-rooted ties.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar formally announced the operation, “Operation Sagar Bandhu commences. INS Vikrant and INS Udaigiri hand over relief material at Colombo. Further steps are underway.”

Gratitude poured in from across the Palk Strait, with former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mohamed Uvais Mohamed Ali Sabry posting on X: "Thank you, India, for the urgent cyclone relief sent under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Sri Lanka remembers with gratitude the crucial support you extended during the 2022 economic crisis. Your friendship continues to make a meaningful difference."

For hundreds of Indian nationals stranded at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport amid cancelled flights, salvation arrives with the Indian Air Force evacuation flights set to commence at 5 a.m. on Saturday, as confirmed by Tharoor's coordination with High Commissioner Santosh Jha.

The human toll continues to mount. Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre reported 56 confirmed deaths and 21 people still missing as of Friday evening, with at least 46 fatalities recorded in the past 72 hours alone.

More than 43,991 individuals from 12,313 families have been affected by the extreme weather.

In response, the Sri Lankan government declared Friday a public holiday except for essential services. As the cyclone’s fury lingers over the teardrop island, India’s rapid and resolute response – from helicopter rescues and warship-delivered aid to imminent evacuation flights – stands as a beacon of compassion and capability in South Asia’s hour of crisis.

--IANS

sktr/pgh