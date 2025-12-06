Tripura aims to train 1 per cent of population as Civil Defence Volunteers: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 6 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the state has set a target to train one per cent of its total population as Civil Defence Volunteers (CDF) in the coming days to better respond to disasters.

Addressing the 63rd All India Civil Defence and Home Guard Day programme, organised at the Manoranjan Debbarma Smriti Stadium in Arundhuti Naga on the outskirts of Agartala, the Chief Minister said that in addition to humanitarian work, Civil Defence and Home Guard volunteers play a significant role in dealing with disasters. Currently, there are about 5,000 trained Civil Defence Volunteers deployed across the state.

"In addition to the state government’s target for training Civil Defence volunteers, this year the Government of India is implementing a project to enhance the skills of Civil Defence volunteers. About 3,000 Civil Defence volunteers will be trained by 31 March 2026,” he said.

Regular training programmes are being conducted at the Central Training Institute and training centres identified at the district level. Saha said that this year the parade of Civil Defence Volunteers, Home Guard, Apda Mitra and other volunteers has increased significantly compared to the previous year.

"Every year, Civil Defence and Home Guards Day is celebrated on December 6. This day is observed as a symbol of the selfless work and sacrifice of Civil Defence and Home Guards volunteers in dealing with disasters, along with upholding humanity. Your bright presence beside the helpless and distressed undoubtedly creates hope in their minds, which is a great example of service,” said Saha.

He said that while the Civil Defence Act was enacted in India in 1968, Civil Defence was recognised in Tripura in 1971. “Our Civil Defence was under the control of the District Magistrate of West Tripura district.

Then in 2019, it was handed over to the Home Department of the state government and later, in 2020, to the Revenue Department. After coming under the Revenue Department, Civil Defence activities in Tripura were expanded to all districts of the state in July 2021,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha informed that there are 8 districts with Civil Defence. Additional District Magistrates and Collectors have been nominated as Civil Defence Controllers of the respective districts.

Saha also informed that the Director of the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation and Disaster Management has been nominated as the Director of Civil Defence in the state.

CM Saha, who holds the Home portfolio, said that currently there are about 2,500 trained Apada Mitra volunteers in the state.

"Other volunteers, including the state Home Guard, are also actively involved in disaster management. Civil Defence and Apada Mitra volunteers are now regularly engaged in control room duties, rescue and relief operations during disasters, awareness creation among the general public, skill development, and other relevant administrative activities. The state is currently receiving financial assistance from the Ministry of Home Affairs to enhance the skills of these volunteers. Civil Defence and Apada Mitra volunteers have a significant role in making Tripura a disaster-resilient state,” said the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Director General of Police Anurag, and other high-ranking officials were present as distinguished guests at the event.

