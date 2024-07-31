Disaster response
J·Jul 31, 2024, 07:11 am
Kerala landslides: Death toll rises to 150, Navy teams arrive in Chooralmala for rescue ops
J·Feb 07, 2024, 05:09 am
MP: NDRF, SDRF continue to remove the debris in Harda after a massive fire broke inside firecracker factory
J·Jan 03, 2024, 05:22 am
Japan earthquake: survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides
J·Nov 21, 2023, 03:01 pm
U'khand HC Seeks Govt's Reply On Rescue Operations In Silkyara Tunnel
J·Oct 03, 2023, 11:48 am
5 hospitalised as 3 back-to-back earthquakes strike Nepal; landslide blocks highway
J·Sep 24, 2023, 10:37 am
Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis visits flood-affected areas in Nagpur
J·Sep 23, 2023, 02:52 pm
Amid heavy rains, bridge caves in in Bihar
J·Sep 15, 2023, 06:38 am
Muzaffarpur boat capsize: 12 missing children pulled out dead, say police
J·Sep 09, 2023, 07:06 am
Death toll from Morocco earthquake rises to 632
J·Sep 05, 2023, 12:53 pm
Six killed as heavy rains lash many parts of Telangana
