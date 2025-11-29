Sri Lanka declares islandwide emergency to tackle cyclone Ditwah aftermath

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday declared a State of Public Emergency effective immediately, under the Public Security Ordinance.

The local media quoted Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe as saying that the Extraordinary Gazette aims at protecting public safety and ensuring rapid disaster response as the island nation faces one of its worst weather-related crisis with widespread floods, landslides and infrastructure damage impacting thousands of people across the country.

Samarasinghe maintained that almost all areas of the country have been affected by the adverse weather conditions.

The local authorities insisted that although the direct impact of cyclone Ditwah has been eliminated as it has moved away from the island, the power line systems that were damaged have not yet been fully restored and the disaster situation has not yet subsided.

Athula Karunanayake, the Director General of Sri Lanka's Meteorological Department, pointed out that the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces will receive rainfall exceeding 50 mm, while other provinces will also experience showers or thunderstorms at times.

The department has advised people in the flood affected areas to refrain from returning to their homes.

Sri Lanka continues to struggle with the severe aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, as the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) confirmed that the death toll has climbed to 123 over the past few days, according to local media reports on Saturday.

Karunanayake told media in Colombo that wind speeds in the island and the surrounding seas are expected to increase to 60-70 km/h, and that fishing and navigation activities are to be avoided on Saturday with the sea likely to become rough with strong winds.

The impact of the cyclone, he said, will be thoroughly assessed later as normal weather conditions are expected to return by late Sunday.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka has set up an 'Emergency Help Desk' at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to provide all required assistance, including food and water, to passengers in need.

"Any Indian passenger in need of assistance may reach out to the emergency number," the High Commission stated in a post on X with further contact details.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Saturday expressed gratitude to India for the humanitarian assistance sent to the island nation under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' following Cyclone Ditwah.

"Thank you, my friend, S. Jaishankar, for the assistance at this hard time," Herath posted on X.

Former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mohamed Uvais Mohamed Ali Sabry also thanked India for the immediate cyclone relief.

"Thank you, India, for the urgent cyclone relief sent under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Sri Lanka remembers with gratitude the crucial support you extended during the 2022 economic crisis. Your friendship continues to make a meaningful difference," Sabry posted on X.

Continuing India's humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, an Indian Air Force plane carrying around 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items, landed in Colombo on Saturday in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which claimed several lives and left thousands affected.

The Indian Air Force had promptly deployed one C-130 and one IL-76 from Hindon Air Base in the early hours of Saturday, airlifting 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and eight tonnes of equipment to Colombo. Essential rations and critical supplies have been delivered to support affected communities.

Two Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant, with Lankan air force personnel on board, are also taking part in the search and rescue operations, EAM Jaishankar stated on Saturday afternoon.

--IANS