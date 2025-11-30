Cyclone Ditwah impact: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister reviews situation

Amaravati, Nov 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha on Sunday reviewed the situation in four districts of the state in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah in the Bay of Bengal.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert, she reviewed the situation with the district Collectors of Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Chittoor and Annamayya districts through a video conference from the RTGS centre at the state Secretariat.

The minister directed officials to be more alert for the next two days. She asked them to alert people at the field level from time to time.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that there is no loss of life,” the minister said. She stressed the need to respond immediately to calls to the control room for help.

The Home Minister asked the Collectors to take steps to immediately remove broken tree branches and fallen hoardings that affect normal life. She wanted them to appoint officials to prevent unwanted incidents.

If there is a power outage, it should be restored immediately, she added.

The Collectors informed her that they have taken all necessary steps. They said arrangements have been made to shift people to relief camps if necessary.

RTGS Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar, State Disaster Management Authority MD Prakhar Jain, and senior officials participated in the video conference.

The IMD has issued a red alert for three districts of Andhra Pradesh as heavy rains extremely heavy rainfall is likely on Sunday under the impact of cyclonic storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts.

Red alert has been issued for Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Prakasam, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa districts in both regions, the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal, Palnadu, Bapatla and Guntur districts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, while light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

According to the IMD bulletin, gale winds with wind speed 60-70 kmph gusting 80 kmph are likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Squally winds with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting 60 kmph are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely at Isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

The Disaster Management Authority has urged people of Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts to remain on alert.

--IANS

ms/vd