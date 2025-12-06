448 lives rescued by Home Guard, Civil Defence in 2025: Himachal CM

Shimla, Dec 6 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Saturday that home guard and civil defence rescued 448 lives in around 708 search and rescue operations in 2025.

The Chief Minister presided over the state-level function marking the 63rd raising day of Home Guards and Civil Defence at Sarogheen in Shimla.

Extending greetings to the personnel of Home Guards, Civil Defence, fire services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Chief Minister said these departments have made exceptional contributions to the safety, security and development of the state.

He said the Home Guards and fire services successfully carried out 708 search and rescue operations this year, saving 448 lives. “Their professional efficiency also helped protect property of Rs 2,000 crore from damage,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that in addition, the department restored 1,035 water sources and water bodies, a commendable achievement.

CM Sukhu said the government is giving special priority to women empowerment as part of its broader vision of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’.

He announced that women would now be inducted into the fire services, and necessary amendments to recruitment rules would be made soon.

“Recruitment to the Home Guards would also commence shortly,” he said.

Sukhu said the government is taking continuous steps to strengthen the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department, adding that four fire stations have been established at Deha, Ubadesh, Nerwa and Indora.

“This year, 27 new fire tenders have been procured, and 150 posts have been sanctioned to operate these units. The government has allocated Rs 55 crore under the Fire Services Modernisation Scheme, while advanced equipment worth Rs 6 crore has been provided to the SDRF to enhance its operational capacity,” said the Chief Minister.

“This includes drones for aerial surveys, search operations and monitoring disaster-prone areas, significantly boosting preparedness and response capabilities,” he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the government has extended maternity leave benefits to women Home Guards, ensuring essential support and job security during maternity.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the ‘Miracle of Mind’ mobile application, developed in collaboration with the Isha Foundation, aimed at strengthening efforts against drug abuse.

Earlier, Additional Director General Satwant Atwal Trivedi welcomed the Chief Minister and presented a detailed account of the department’s activities.

She informed that Home Guards and fire services conducted nearly 11,000 mock drills and 3,000 awareness camps, training around two lakh citizens. Deputy Commandant General Arvind Parashar proposed the vote of thanks.

