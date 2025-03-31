IIT Roorkee: MTech Studying Kishan Kumar Keshri Attacked

MTech Studying Kishan Kumar Keshri Attacked. Now recovering from alleged assault from his colleagues of MTech in IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Kishan Kumar Keshri, 23, MTEch student from IIT, Roorkee, Uttarakhand, attacked by his five batch mates with glass bottles has lodged a complaint against them with the institute's management citing a direct threat to his life and the latter provided him a "security guard dor two days".

Prior to that, Kishan Kumar Keshri suffered several injuries in the "latest attack" by his peers: Vaibhav Singh, Utkarsh Gautam, Anmol Raj, Bipin Kumar, Nitin Pratap Singh, all of them named in the FIR.

Kishan is from Jharkhand's Dhanbad while the origins of five accused are being looked into. According to the FIR registered with the local police, one of the accused Nitin was involved in some other wrongful activities on campus and hence terminated from the institute, according to the FIR registered with the police.

Investigating Officer, SI, Vinod Thapliwal of Roorkee Civil Lines further said that no arrest has ben made so far. "We will first record Kishan's statement, once the doctors allow us and the accused will be questioned after that. ...The case is being probed from all angles," said Thapliwal.

Meanwhile, Haridwar SP (Rural) Chandra Shekar Suyal said that prelimiary probe suggests that an old animosity over an issue related to student elections at the institute was the likely reason behind the attack. But this could be verified further once both sides are questioned, he added.