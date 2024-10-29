IIT Roorkee and National Institute of Solar Energy Sign MoU to Advance Solar Energy Research and Education

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) to foster collaboration in the fields of solar energy research, education, and technology development. This partnership underscores IIT Roorkee's commitment to advancing India's national initiative towards renewable energy and sustainable development.

The National Institute of Solar Energy is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India. NISE is dedicated to research, design, development, and demonstration of solar energy technologies and plays a pivotal role in the implementation of the National Solar Mission.

This MoU outlines a framework for collaboration between the two esteemed institutions to promote academic cooperation and joint research activities. Key areas of focus include the exchange of scholars and researchers, collaborative lectures and conferences, the sharing of data and research materials, and the development of cutting-edge technologies that will benefit both institutions and the nation at large.

This partnership aligns with India's broader vision of becoming a global leader in renewable energy by 2030. The collaboration between IIT Roorkee and NISE will contribute significantly to the National Solar Mission, a key component of India's National Action Plan on Climate Change. By leveraging the combined expertise and resources of both institutions, the partnership aims to accelerate the development and demonstration of innovative solar technologies, thereby advancing the nation’s transition to clean energy.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee said, "The signing of this MoU with NISE marks a significant milestone in IIT Roorkee’s journey towards contributing to India’s renewable energy goals. IIT Roorkee having a dedicated department for Hydro and Renewable Energy and a Center for Sustainable Energy, this collaboration is expected to push the boundaries of solar energy research and innovation, ultimately driving sustainable solutions for the future."

Dr. Mohd. Rihan, Director General, NISE, mentioned, "We are delighted to partner with IIT Roorkee, a leader in engineering education and research. This collaboration will enable us to work together on groundbreaking projects that will not only benefit our institutions but also support the national agenda of increasing solar energy adoption across the country."

The partnership between IIT Roorkee and NISE symbolizes a shared vision of harnessing the potential of solar energy to meet India's growing energy demands while minimizing environmental impact. This collaboration is expected to pave the way for groundbreaking research and development in solar technology, fostering innovation that will benefit the industry and society at large. As India advances towards its ambitious renewable energy targets, such strategic alliances are crucial in driving the nation’s progress towards a sustainable and energy-secure future. The collaboration between IIT Roorkee and NISE is poised to make a significant impact on the future of solar energy in India, contributing to the nation’s goal of achieving a sustainable and self-reliant energy future.