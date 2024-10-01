Ansys partners with IIT Roorkee for Capacity Building on Design and Entrepreneurship (CBDE) program launched by Ministry of Education, Govt of India

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has partnered with Ansys Software Private Limited (Ansys, NASDAQ: ANSS), a leading engineering simulation software company, to empower its students towards entrepreneurship through the Capacity Building on Design and Entrepreneurship (CBDE) program, launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. This initiative aims to foster design thinking and entrepreneurship culture at Indian Higher Educational Institutes.

Under this CBDE program, Ansys has committed to offer top-up fellowships, preferably to female M.Tech students for promoting social entrepreneurship. This initiative will enable the students to develop technology-based solutions for societal challenges. This kind of collaborative efforts empower higher education institutions to promote design and entrepreneurship development within their institutions.

Highlighting the importance of the Ansys fellowship, Prof. K. K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, remarked, “These fellowships together with the supportive environment and resources available on campus will inspire our students, especially our female students, to contribute towards technology-driven solutions for societal advancement and thus fulfilling the objectives of Viksit Bharat 2047”

“Ansys provides the required educational resources to empower future engineers. The Ansys Academic Program is committed to lowering the barrier to adopting Ansys simulation for the students. It provides a hands-on simulation experience and bridges the skills gap in the engineering industry and prepares engineering students for complex technologies. We are proud to champion this initiative and look forward to the groundbreaking innovations the upcoming engineers will introduce," said Mike Yeager, Area Vice President, India and Japan, Ansys.

As part of this initiative, the institute recently hosted a lecture under its corporate lecture series, titled Physics-based Simulation in Research and Education: Current Practices and Key Initiatives, delivered by Dr. Dipankar Choudhury, Ansys Fellow and Academic Program Lead at Ansys. The lecture focused on leveraging emerging technologies in Digital Twins, High-Performance Computing, Machine Learning, Computational Fluid Dynamics, Computational Structural Mechanics, Computational Electromagnetics, and Photonics/Optics as well as current and emerging technologies. Dr. Dipankar further commented on the student support, stating that, "IIT Roorkee is a pacesetter in the research and technology development of fast-growing, critically important areas such as Electronics, Semiconductors, and Space Technology. The collaboration will mutually strengthen the academic programs in these areas at IIT Roorkee while helping fill the demand in the industry for trained engineers equipped with the latest knowledge and expertise."