RCB captain Rajat Patidar fined for slow over-rate in clash against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has been fined after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, according to IPL Media Advisory.

As it was RCB's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate violations, Patidar has been handed a fine of INR 12 lakh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have found a new leader stepping up with authority and consistency. Rajat Patidar, captaining RCB for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has led the side to an impressive start, winning three out of their first four games under his leadership.

His performance, both as a leader and with the bat, has been brilliant.

RCB's victories under Patidar have come against three of the most formidable teams in IPL history -- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Mumbai Indians (MI). The Bangalore-based franchise has not only defeated these heavyweights but has also managed to win against them on their home turf.

He has scored 161 runs in four matches, including two half-centuries. His calm and calculated approach at the crease has offered much-needed stability in the RCB lineup.

While it remains to be seen how the rest of the season unfolds, the early signs point toward a promising chapter in RCB's journey, one that could be written under Rajat Patidar's watch.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first.

Though Phil Salt departed early, Virat (67 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Devdutt Padikkal (37 in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) made sure MI regretted their decision as they put on a counter-attacking 91-run stand. After the dismissal of this duo, skipper Rajat Patidar (64 in 32 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (40* in 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes) made sure that the run-rate never went down. RCB ended at 221/5.

Hardik Pandya (2/45), the skipper, and Trent Boult (2/57) took two wickets but leaked runs. Vignesh Puthur got a wicket as well. Jasprit Bumrah delivered figures of 0/29 in four overs on his comeback.

During the run-chase, MI was 99/4 in 12 overs, but an explosive 89-run stand between Tilak Varma (56 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and skipper Hardik Pandya (42 in 15 balls, with three fours and four sixes) threatened to take the game away from RCB.

However, Krunal (4/45), Josh Hazlewood (2/37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/48) came in clutch with crucial wickets at the right times, helping secure RCB a 12-run win. RCB is at the third spot with three wins and a loss in four matches, and all three wins have been away from home. MI have won just one out of their five games and are in the eighth spot. (ANI)