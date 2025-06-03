Former BHEL ED's book Infinite Leadership released in IIT auditorium

Roorkee: The Department of Management Studies of the country's premier educational institute Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is celebrating 25th anniversary of passing out of its 1st batch. Under this, initiative, a series of programs will be launched. The first in the series was the launch of the fifth book written by department's first PhD scholar Balvir Talwar. The book was released in the hands of IIT Director Professor KK Pant. Other academicians, industrialists, dignitaries and researchers from Haridwar and Roorkee were present in the book release program.

The release of the last book of his Corporate Transformation Series, Infinite Leadership, was held today in the auditorium of the Department of Management Studies, indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. IIT Director Professor KK Pant congratulated the author Balvir Talwar and said that this excellent work on Vedic management will help any student to become a leader. He described being happy is the key to success. Talking about his book, Dr. Balvir Talwar said that there is no better way of management than the Indian Vedic tradition. In his book, he has mentioned the important role of Gayatri Mantra in life and business management. His book describes how to master one's motivation, leading leaders, inspiring greatness with divinity and achieving blissful success.

Balvir said that in the growing age of consumerism, where everyone wants to maximize the profit out of minimum, we should always set long term goals in life. When we work for long term goals, we get long term success. Companies which run with small goals, make profits in a short time and soon face closures. In this book, he also cited the management of Kumbh Mela where millions gather without any invitation.

The book release program started with mantra recitation by Swastika Sanghi, a BTech student. Adhwaresh Pandey anchored the program.

Dr. Rajat Agarwal, head of Department of Management Studies expressed his views on the usefulness of the book Infinite Leadership for all age groups. He said it was a proud moment for the department to have the first program of completion of 25 years in the form of a book release by the first research scholar of the department, Balvir Talwar. He further added that in comparison to the Western models of excellence one must turn to the Vedic management models which are time tested.

Dr.Sudha Talwar, Dr. Mahendra Ahuja, Prerna Bhutani, Dr. V K Kaul, Dr Nishant Garg, Veena Kaul, Dr. S Mitra, Sanjeev Gupta, S K Goel, Ashok Maniktala, O P Batra, Surendra Pal Singh, Dr Vinay Sharma, Dr Usha Lenka, Dr Sourabh Arora, J K Nayak and others were present in the program.