Three-Day Training Of National Urban Affairs Conducted At IIT Roorkee

Roorkee (The Hawk): National Urban Institute organized a three-day workshop for engineers at IIT Roorkee, in which Civil Engineering expert Dr. Kazmi enlightened the engineers about sewer septage and its challenges in future. Dr. Kazmi enlightened the participants about sewer testing and its standards, STP operation and Ganga cleanliness and the participants were made to study. During the study, sample question papers were given to the participants. Dr. Kazmi, expert of IIT Civil Department, enlightened all the participants, engineers of Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan and Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation on the elimination and utility of sewer septage in future. Dr. Kazmi emphasized on the cleanliness of rivers and their conservation. He expressed concern over groundwater exploitation in the country and highlighted the importance of STP in urban areas. On this occasion, the engineers shared their experiences in the training program and were also made aware about training in IIT in future. In the training program, the Head of the Department of IIT Civil Department and Dr. Kazmi distributed certificates to all the participants. On this occasion, Executive Engineer Meenakshi, Assistant Engineer Abdul, Additional Assistant Engineer Junaid Gaud, Anand Negi, Mahavir Rana, Ankit Chamoli and Varun Kumar along with other engineers were present.