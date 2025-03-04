IIT Roorkee launches “Tech for Transformation”

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee launched its new initiative, "Tech for Transformation". Developed by AARTI, IIT Roorkee’s Industry Accelerator, this initiative is designed to promote indigenous innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and enhance skill development in emerging technologies, supporting the vision of PM Narendra Modi’s flagship prgramme Shrestha Bharat.

The event featured the inauguration of a state-of-the-art EV Training Facility and Laboratory aimed at enhancing employ ability in the electric vehicle sector. Additionally, IIT Roorkee introduced an Advanced Course on Green Hydrogen and E-Vehicle for college students. Bhoomicam Pvt. Ltd., a startup at IIT Roorkee’s innovation ecosystem arranged a workshop on “Drone for Agriculture” designed to benefit farmers & school students. Students from JBIT Dehradun, THDC - IHET Tehri, Roorkee Institute of Technology, Phonics Group of Institutions and ABN school are participants of these courses and workshop.

IIT Roorkee Strengthens Industry-Academia Collaboration for Innovation

The launch event saw active participation from industry leaders like Mahindra and Mahindra, HSSC, Hella Lighting Pvt. Ltd, and Saharanpur Testing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. Incubators of IIT Roorkee iHUB Divyasampark , TIDES, and representatives from THDC, Invest Uttarakhand, the Rubber, Chemical and Polymer Sector Skill Council, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Invest Uttarakhand also participated into engaging discussions on strengthening industry-academia collaboration and fostering technological innovation in sustainable sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, emphasized the significance of industry-academia partnerships in driving innovation. He said, “At IIT Roorkee, we are committed to bridging the gap between academia and industry. The ‘Tech for Transformation’ initiative will empower students, entrepreneurs, and professionals with cutting-edge skills in emerging technologies like EVs, green hydrogen, and drone applications.”

IIT Roorkee’s Initiative Paves the Way for Skill Development and Inclusive Growth

Presiding as chief guest Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha, IAS, Secretary, Technical Education, Government of Uttarakhand lauded the efforts of IIT Roorkee in creating impactful skill development programs. He said, “This initiative is a significant step toward building a self-reliant and technologically advanced India. By equipping students and farmers with practical skills, IIT Roorkee is enabling inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

ICICI Foundation in collaboration with the Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council and Ambuja Foundation supported the initiative.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, entrepreneurs, innovators, industry experts, and farmers, marking the beginning of a transformative journey in skill development and technological innovation.