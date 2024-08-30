NEP 2020
J·Aug 30, 2024, 03:06 pm
"Political agendas should not overshadow children's education": Dharmendra Pradhan urges Tamil Nadu CM to implement PM SHRI Scheme
J·Jun 03, 2024, 04:01 pm
Department Of School Education Signs MoU With The National Book Trust Under Department Of Higher Education
J·Mar 11, 2024, 02:51 pm
Bold Initiative in Post-Graduate Education —IIT Roorkee's Innovative Curriculum
J·Mar 09, 2024, 04:35 pm
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Various Initiatives In School And Teacher Education
J·Feb 20, 2024, 06:38 am
Students to get option of appearing in 10th, 12th board exams twice from 2025-26: Education Minister
J·Jan 31, 2024, 05:24 am
Past Few Decades has been the Social Acceptance of Educating Girls
J·Dec 13, 2023, 02:45 pm
Skill India Programme In School Education
J·Aug 07, 2023, 02:24 pm
Several Landmark Initiatives Taken Up Under Nep 2020 For The Transformation Of Education Sector
J·Jul 28, 2023, 02:03 pm
NEP 2020: India's Pathway To A Viksit Bharat
J·Jun 04, 2023, 12:30 am
Assam launches NEP for higher educational institutes in state
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Dr Jitendra Says, NEP-2020 Supplements Start-Up Ecosystem With Promise To Open New Career And Entrepreneurship Opportunities
