NEP 2020

J
·Aug 30, 2024, 03:06 pm

"Political agendas should not overshadow children's education": Dharmendra Pradhan urges Tamil Nadu CM to implement PM SHRI Scheme

J
·Jun 03, 2024, 04:01 pm

Department Of School Education Signs MoU With The National Book Trust Under Department Of Higher Education

Roorkee
J
·Mar 11, 2024, 02:51 pm

Bold Initiative in Post-Graduate Education —IIT Roorkee's Innovative Curriculum

J
·Mar 09, 2024, 04:35 pm

Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Various Initiatives In School And Teacher Education

J
·Feb 20, 2024, 06:38 am

Students to get option of appearing in 10th, 12th board exams twice from 2025-26: Education Minister

J
·Jan 31, 2024, 05:24 am

Past Few Decades has been the Social Acceptance of Educating Girls

J
·Dec 13, 2023, 02:45 pm

Skill India Programme In School Education

J
·Aug 07, 2023, 02:24 pm

Several Landmark Initiatives Taken Up Under Nep 2020 For The Transformation Of Education Sector

J
·Jul 28, 2023, 02:03 pm

NEP 2020: India's Pathway To A Viksit Bharat

Kerala
J
·Jun 04, 2023, 12:30 am

Assam launches NEP for higher educational institutes in state

Technology
J
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Dr Jitendra Says, NEP-2020 Supplements Start-Up Ecosystem With Promise To Open New Career And Entrepreneurship Opportunities

