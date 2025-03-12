Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed NEP 2020: DMK's Anbil Mahesh refutes 'U-turn' claim

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh on Wednesday refuted claims that Tamil Nadu has changed its stance on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, asserting that the state has consistently opposed the policy as it undermines Tamil Nadu's education model.

In a post on X, Mahesh said, "Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, spreading misinformation won't change the facts. Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed NEP 2020 because it undermines our successful education model."

He added that the state will only engage with central schemes that benefit students.

"There's no 'sudden change in stance.' The letter dated 15/3/2024 is not an endorsement of the NEP. TN engages with central schemes only when beneficial to students, but that doesn't mean blind acceptance of any scheme or framework. The letter clearly states that a committee will be constituted, and based on the findings and recommendations of the committee, we will decide on the implementation," Mahesh said on X.

Mahesh accused people advocating for the imposition of NEP of playing politics, claiming that the state's education model is exemplary.

"If anyone is playing politics, it's those who are trying to impose NEP and distort Tamil Nadu's culture and legacy. TN's education model is exemplary and has consistently proven its ability to shape the future of our students," the Tamil Nadu Minister said on X.

Mahesh appealed to the central government to support and acknowledge Tamil Nadu's right to choose its educational framework.

"What we need from you is to please understand that the diversity of India is its strength, not its weakness. By acknowledging and supporting Tamil Nadu's right to choose what is best for the future of its children, you will actually be doing a great service to the future of Tamil Nadu and its students," he said.

On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that he stood by his earlier statement in the Lok Sabha that the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government had taken a "U-turn" on implementing the centrally sponsored PM SHRI scheme, which seeks to strengthen schools managed by the Centre, State, or Local bodies. He also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to" not view NEP 2020 from a political lens."

In a post on X, Pradhan said, "Yesterday, DMK MPs and Hon'ble CM Stalin accused me of misleading the Parliament regarding Tamil Nadu's consent for the establishment of PM-SHRI Schools. I stand by my statement made in the Parliament and am sharing the consent letter from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department dated 15th March 2024."

Pradhan alleged that the Stalin-led DMK government's "sudden change of stance on NEP" is for" political brownies" and the DMK's "political fortunes"

"The DMK dispensation led by Hon'ble CM Stalin have a lot to answer to the people of Tamil Nadu. Raking the language issue as a diversionary tactic and denying facts as per their convenience will not shield their governance and welfare deficit. Why this sudden change of stance on NEP? Definitely for political brownies and reviving DMK's political fortunes," Pradhan said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly rejected the imposition of NEP, asserting, "We will not accept the National Education Policy. I repeat, not only Rs 2000 crores, even if you give 100,000 crores, we will not accept this hazardous NEP scheme." (ANI)