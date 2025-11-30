Digital push, NEP bringing out a more creative, research-driven youth: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Nov 30 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) has said that national initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India, Start-up India, Make in India, and the transformative NEP 2020 are empowering young people with flexible learning pathways and nurturing a generation driven by creativity and research-oriented thinking.

Addressing the 23rd Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at Rono Hills, Doimukh, the Governor said the premier institution of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh stands as a vibrant centre of knowledge, research and cultural heritage, shaping young minds through an environment that blends modern disciplines with the state’s rich traditions.

With dedicated faculty members, an energetic student community and a strong emphasis on innovation and inclusivity, the University continues to produce graduates who are academically strong, socially conscious and ready to serve society, he said.

As Arunachal Pradesh moves rapidly toward development, the Governor urged RGU to act as a catalyst for progress by nurturing innovation, strengthening research, promoting entrepreneurship, modernising infrastructure and fostering national and international collaborations. He also stressed the importance of a clean, green and plastic-free campus, along with sports and physical activities for holistic student growth.

With these efforts, Rajiv Gandhi University can generate local solutions, support the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and play a transformative role in shaping a prosperous and future-ready Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) observed.

Advising the faculty, the Governor said that as educators of RGU, they carry the profound responsibility not just to teach but to inspire, as classrooms are spaces where ideas are shaped and futures defined. He urged them to nurture curiosity, critical thinking and innovation, guiding students to question, explore and challenge themselves so they can excel in a rapidly changing Arunachal Pradesh.

During the Convocation, the Governor -- who is the Chief Rector of RGU -- conferred the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for the academic session 2024-25 to Bobita Hazarika, M.Sc. (Chemistry), and the Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal to Prastuti Borah, B.Ed., the undergraduate topper.

Degrees were conferred upon 115 PhD scholars, 911 post-graduates and 6,331 undergraduates, along with 127 recipients of post-graduate diplomas for the academic session 2024-25. In all, 38 gold medal winners from postgraduate programmes and 33 gold medal winners from undergraduate programmes were honoured for their outstanding academic achievements.

