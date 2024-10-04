Delhi HC disposes of third plea concerning Sonam Wangchuk's detention

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday disposed of the third plea related to Sonam Wangchuk's detention following his release. Chief Justice Manmohan said that he saw an interview of Sonam Wangchuk which means Wangchuk is not in any detention. He suggested disposing of the petition since the main issue was resolved.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for Delhi Police stated there was no substance in the petition, to which Advocate Prashant Bhushan agreed and requested permission to withdraw it. The court granted this request and officially disposed of the petition.

The two petitions concerning the detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk were disposed of on Thursday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that Sonam Wangchuk was released and set free and the Delhi Police prohibitory order was modified and withdrawn.

Also Read: Extremely dangerous, shameful: Union Home Minister Shah attacks Congress over its leaders' link in drug bust case

On Thursday, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the third petitioner claimed that certain individuals including Sonam Wangchuk were again taken to Ambedkar Bhawan and are currently restrained there. On this, the court fixed the matter for Friday and directed both the Delhi Police and the petitioner to file affidavits regarding these claims.

After SG Tushar Mehta's submissions on Thursday, the bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela disposed off two petitions filed by Mustafa Haji and Azad challenging prohibitory order and seeking the release of Wangchuk and his associates.

The court was hearing the PILs which sought the release of approximately 120 individuals from Ladakh, including climate activist Wangchuk, who have reportedly been detained by police at the Delhi border. They aim to peacefully enter the capital to advocate for sixth schedule status for Ladakh.

—ANI