J·Sep 05, 2024, 04:23 pm
Delhi HC directs DDA to Pay 20 lakh compensation to legal heirs of a mother-son who tragically died after falling in open drain
J·Sep 05, 2024, 12:55 pm
Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on Kejriwal's pleas for bail, against arrest
J·Sep 04, 2024, 09:23 am
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, UPSC in a plea moved by aspiring Pilot seeking
J·Sep 04, 2024, 06:35 am
Delhi riots case 2020: Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi HC seeking urgent hearing of bail plea
J·Sep 02, 2024, 02:49 pm
PIL in Delhi HC seeks ban on Netflix series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack"
J·Aug 30, 2024, 03:33 pm
Plea in Delhi HC alleges Patanjali's Divya Dant Manjan contains non-veg ingredients, despite being labelled as veg
J·Aug 29, 2024, 08:11 am
Complainants, Delhi Police oppose Brij Bhushan's plea to quash sexual harassment case against him
J·Aug 29, 2024, 07:12 am
Delhi HC extends interim protection of Suspended IAS Puja Khedkar till September 5
J·Aug 22, 2024, 03:37 pm
Delhi HC reserves order on AAP leader Sandeep Pathak's plea against prison authority not allowing him to meet Kejriwal in jail
J·Aug 17, 2024, 10:27 am
Delhi HC directs Indian High Commission in London to issue NOC for transfer of mortal remains from UK to Hyderabad
J·Aug 16, 2024, 11:34 am
Delhi HC restores mandate of IOA's ad hoc committee for WFI, says disdissolution was unwarranted
J·Aug 13, 2024, 10:06 am
Delhi HC asks Centre to clear its stand on PIL challenging exclusion of provision for unnatural sex in new criminal laws
J·Aug 12, 2024, 08:47 am
Delhi Excise policy case: SC issues notices to CBI, ED on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea
J·Aug 12, 2024, 08:24 am
Delhi HC grants interim relief to suspended IAS officer Puja Khedkar, bars immediate arrest
J·Aug 12, 2024, 06:15 am
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal challenges his arrest by CBI in SC, moves bail plea
J·Aug 10, 2024, 08:14 am
PIL in Delhi HC; seeks direction for re-framing of guidelines for coaching institutes
