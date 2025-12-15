Delhi High Court advises hybrid hearings as NCR air quality turns ‘severe’

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) As air quality remained in the 'severe' category across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi High Court on Monday advised members of the Bar and parties-in-person to use the hybrid mode of appearance, wherever convenient, in matters listed before it.

“In view of the prevailing weather conditions, I have been directed to convey that if convenient, Members of the Bar/Parties-in-Person may avail hybrid mode of appearance through videoconferencing facility in their matters listed before the Hon’ble Courts,” said the notification issued by Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj.

The advisory comes on a day when Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 457 in the early morning hours and several areas recording levels close to the mark of 500.

The National Capital woke up to dense smog and poor visibility, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to enforce the strictest curbs under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the NCR.

Earlier on Sunday, the Supreme Court had also issued a similar advisory urging lawyers and litigants to opt for virtual or hybrid hearings amid deteriorating air quality.

The apex court Registry said that the advisory was issued on the directions of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, urging the use of video-conferencing facilities in appropriate cases, if convenient.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to urgently list for hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the control of air pollution in Delhi, after amicus curiae and senior advocate Aparajita Singh mentioned it before the CJI Kant-led Bench.

Singh informed the apex court that many schools were circumventing the previous direction that open sports activities must not be held during November and December.

Last month, Justice P.S. Narasimha had urged lawyers to shift to virtual hearings in view of Delhi’s "very, very serious" pollution levels, and cautioned that the situation could cause "permanent damage".

"Situation is very, very serious! Why are you all appearing here?" Justice Narasimha had remarked.

"We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage," he added.

