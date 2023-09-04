lawyers
J·Sep 04, 2023, 08:21 PM
Despite request from Allahabad HC CJ, lawyers to abstain from work on Tuesday over Hapur lathicharge incident
J·Sep 01, 2023, 03:39 PM
Lawyers' Organisation Demands Inclusion Of Retd Judge In SIT Probing Hapur Lathi-Charge Incident
J·Aug 30, 2023, 03:40 PM
Lawyers Abstain From Work To Protest Hapur Police Lathi-Charge, Govt Forms SIT
J·Aug 26, 2023, 01:46 PM
As lawyers we must stand up against injustice: CJI Chandrachud
J·Jul 13, 2023, 08:40 AM
Uniform Civil Code neither necessary nor desirable, says All India Lawyers Union
J·May 19, 2023, 05:56 AM
Woman lawyer assaulted by colleague in Delhi's Rohini court
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Will not go into personal laws, says SC while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Yogi Govt Dismisses 841 Govt Lawyers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Lawyers in Mathura observe strike against UP govt order
