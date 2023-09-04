lawyers

Sep 04, 2023

Despite request from Allahabad HC CJ, lawyers to abstain from work on Tuesday over Hapur lathicharge incident

Uttar Pradesh
Sep 01, 2023

Lawyers' Organisation Demands Inclusion Of Retd Judge In SIT Probing Hapur Lathi-Charge Incident

Uttar Pradesh
Aug 30, 2023

Lawyers Abstain From Work To Protest Hapur Police Lathi-Charge, Govt Forms SIT

Aug 26, 2023

As lawyers we must stand up against injustice: CJI Chandrachud

Jul 13, 2023

Uniform Civil Code neither necessary nor desirable, says All India Lawyers Union

Delhi
May 19, 2023

Woman lawyer assaulted by colleague in Delhi's Rohini court

Apr 24, 2023

Will not go into personal laws, says SC while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023

Yogi Govt Dismisses 841 Govt Lawyers

Apr 24, 2023

Lawyers in Mathura observe strike against UP govt order

