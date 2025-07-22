Gujarat govt contributes Rs 5 crore into welfare fund of lawyers and jurists 

Ahmedabad, July 22 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday extended financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to the state’s legal fraternity, for dealing with any exigency or any unforeseen circumstances.

A cheque of Rs 5 crore was submitted by the state government in the welfare fund of the Bar Council of Gujarat, the legal body that assists lawyers, advocates and those from the legal fraternity in times of need and crisis, including serious illnesses and death.

The Rs 5 crore cheque was handed over by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as per the budgetary provision of 2025-26. It was given to the President of Bar Council JJ Patel, in the presence of Law Minister Rishikesh Patel.

J.J. Patel expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the government’s commitment to the health and welfare of every section of society.

The district representatives of the Bar Council of Gujarat also expressed gratitude to the Gujarat CM for his concern for the well-being of the advocates and jurists of the state and also for standing with them through tough times.

Advocates are given medical assistance for treatment of serious illness from the Welfare Fund of the Bar Council of Gujarat and death assistance to their families in case of death.

About 52,593 advocates are registered as members in the Bar Council of Gujarat's Welfare Fund, and about 3,000 advocates have been given assistance from this fund in cases of illness. Recently, assistance of Rs 37 lakh was paid to 27 advocates.

On the occasion of presenting the cheque, Executive Law Secretary Upendra Bhatt, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh and officers of the Law Department were present.

This gesture showed the state government’s sensitivity towards the legal experts and advocates in maintaining good health and also ensuring that their families get timely financial support in times of serious illness or in case of death.

As of mid‑2025, the Bar Council of Gujarat has officially enrolled 127,265 advocates on its roll, representing licensed legal practitioners across the state. This figure marks a substantial rise from about 75,000 registered advocates as of November 2018.

--IANS

mr/janvi/uk