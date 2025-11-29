Intl legal bodies slam judicial harassment of Pakistani human rights lawyers

Islamabad, Nov 29 (IANS) Several leading international legal organisations have expressed their grave concerns over the ongoing judicial harassment of Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, calling on the Pakistani authorities to immediately drop all charges and end criminal proceedings against them.

In a joint statement, Lawyers for Lawyers, the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute, the Law Society of England and Wales, the International Commission of Jurists, the International Observatory of Lawyers at Risk and the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe described the ongoing trial as part of a broader, troubling trend of judicial harassment. It added that the legal intimidation is aimed at exhausting the lawyers’ time and resources, discrediting their work, and obstructing their ability to represent victims of violence at the hands of Pakistani authorities.

According to the statement, Imaan Zainab Mazari is a prominent human rights lawyer who has represented victims of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and custodial abuse, frequently challenging the legality of state practices carried out by the military, police, and intelligence agencies.

Her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, is a human rights lawyer and criminal law specialist who has defended individuals falsely accused of blasphemy and provided pro bono legal support through the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell and Justice Project Pakistan in cases involving sexual violence, enforced disappearances, and death row prisoners.

Both lawyers have faced targeted reprisals, including judicial harassment, for their human rights and legal work, and their outspoken advocacy for accountability and the rule of law.

Citing credible information, the group said, “The recent indictment and criminal proceedings against the couple, marred by serious irregularities and the denial of due process guarantees, are intended to obstruct their legitimate legal work and retaliate against them for exercising their right to freedom of expression.”

The most recent criminal case against Mazari and Chattha stems from tweets posted between 2021–2025 criticising the Pakistani military’s role in human rights violations.

“During the latest hearing on November 24, the state‑appointed counsel declared himself unable to effectively represent Mazari before the court, citing insufficient time to prepare and denial of access to the case file, while rejecting a list of pre-drafted cross‑examination questions received from the Prosecutor’s office as a flagrant attempt to influence the proceedings. These practices point to systemic violations of fair-trial guarantees, including the right to choose counsel of one’s choice, and cast doubt on the integrity of the proceedings,” the statement detailed.

The signatories called on the Pakistani authorities to ensure that all lawyers in Pakistan can perform their professional duties without fear of reprisals, and free of all undue restrictions, in accordance with international standards.

