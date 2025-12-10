'Airline turmoil hits national economy': Delhi HC pulls up Centre over IndiGo crisis

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Union government over the widespread cancellations and delays of Indigo flights, asking why the situation was allowed to precipitate into a nationwide turmoil that stranded lakhs of passengers and inflicted losses on the national economy.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an independent judicial probe into the episode, remarked that the crisis is not confined to causing inconvenience to passengers but also affects the economy of the country.

"We appreciate the steps taken by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). However, what bothers us is how such a situation was allowed to precipitate, leaving lakhs of passengers unattended at airports. Such a situation is not confined to causing inconvenience to the passengers but also affects the economy of the country, as in the present day, fast movement of passengers is an important aspect to keep the economy functioning," the CJ Upadhyaya-led Bench observed in its order.

During the hearing, the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to explain the legal provisions available to act against errant airlines.

Referring to powers vested in the DGCA and the Centre under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, the bench asked: "In case an airline fails to adhere to directions, what is the provision available to you? Are you helpless? We want to know under which provision or policy decision you would take action against them?"

In response, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, who appeared for the Centre government, submitted that a high-level committee had been constituted and that the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to Indigo, which had "apologised profusely".

The law officer added that fare caps were imposed within two days of the crisis.

However, the Delhi High Court noted that ticket prices had already skyrocketed to Rs. 30-40,000 by then.

"If there was a crisis, how could other airlines take advantage? How was this allowed?" it asked.

On the other hand, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Indigo, said the disruption was a first-time event in 19 years of the airline’s operations and was caused by "multiple factors", including technical issues.

Directing strict adherence to the DGCA’s compensation rules, the Delhi High Court said Indigo must "immediately" begin compensating passengers, adding that compensation should not be limited to cancellations but must account for the "agony caused by hostile staff and prolonged delays".

Taking note of inadequacies in the PIL, the CJ-led bench remarked it was invoking its jurisdiction in view of the public interest involved. The matter will be heard next on January 22, 2026, with the high court directing that the inquiry report, if ready, be placed before it in a sealed cover.

--IANS

pds/vd