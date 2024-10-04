Extremely dangerous, shameful: Union Home Minister Shah attacks Congress over its leaders' link in drug bust case

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress party over the alleged involvement of a Congress leader in a massive Rs 5,600 crore drug consignment recently seized in Delhi.

Taking to X, Amit Shah wrote: "While on one hand, the Modi Government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy for 'Drug Free India', the involvement of a prominent Congress leader in the Rs 5,600 crore drug consignment seized from North India is extremely dangerous and shameful."

He further accused the Congress party of trying to take the youth into the 'dark world of drugs', assuring that the Congress leader's use of their political influence to push the youth into the quagmire of drugs will never be allowed to be fulfilled by Modi.

"Everyone has seen the plight of youth in Punjab, Haryana and entire North India due to drugs during the rule of Congress. While the Modi government is taking the youth towards sports, education and innovation, the Congress wants to take them into the dark world of drugs, Shah added in his post."

"The sin of Congress leaders of using their political influence to push the youth into the quagmire of drugs will never be allowed to be fulfilled by the Modi government. Our government is determined to make India a 'drug-free country' by destroying the entire drug network, without looking at the political position or stature of the drug dealers," Home Minister Shah stated

The Home Minister's remarks came after Delhi Police busted an international drugs syndicate and seized drugs worth Rs 5600 crore in Delhi.

According to police, Tushar Goyal, who was reportedly an office bearer of the Congress Party, is the mastermind and main accused in this case. Additional CP Kushwaha said that 15 kg of cocaine was recovered from the personal possession of the accused Tushar Goyal, Himanshu and Aurangzeb, while the remaining marijuana and cocaine were found in the godown.

According to the Police, Tushar Goyal himself revealed during the Special Cell's interrogation that he had been the head of the Delhi Congress' RTI Cell for a brief period.

The seizure links have also been found connected to Dubai, police said. Delhi police said that the name of a big businessman from Dubai, who is a major supplier of cocaine, came up during the Special Cell's investigation.

—ANI