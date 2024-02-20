Drug trafficking
J·Feb 20, 2024, 09:09 am
Delhi: CISF seizes medicines worth Rs 52 Lakh at IGI Airport, 3 held
J·Feb 16, 2024, 10:13 am
Drugs worth Rs 130 cr seized in Mizoram in last 45 days: Assam Rifles
J·Feb 15, 2024, 12:45 pm
Gujarat: Police seize cough syrup stock worth Rs 66 lakh in Vadodara, book one person
J·Feb 06, 2024, 05:31 am
BSF apprehends two illegal intruders from Afghanistan, Pakistan near Punjab border
J·Dec 01, 2023, 02:25 pm
Cocaine worth Rs 220 crore seized from ship at Paradip port in Odisha
J·Sep 25, 2023, 08:41 am
Kerala drug dealer escapes after police break 'defence' of 13 ferocious dogs
J·Sep 15, 2023, 08:54 am
BSF, Punjab Police seize 1.710 kg heroin
J·Sep 09, 2023, 06:04 am
15 kg heroin concealed in straw seized in Punjab
J·Aug 31, 2023, 10:15 am
Assam: Railway policeman with narcotic links, arrested
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.